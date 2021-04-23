Covid-19: Paks Edhi Foundation offers to send 50 ambulances to help India

The Pakistani Edhi Foundation, known for its humanitarian aid work, on Friday offered to send a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to help efforts to cope with a massive rise in Coronavirus infections that has flooded health services in several cities.

The offer was forwarded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Faisal Edhi, director of the Edhi Foundation and son of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, the organization’s founder.

We are very sorry to hear about the extremely severe impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a large number of people are suffering extremely much. As a neighbor friend, we sympathize with you very much and during this difficult time, we want to extend our assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to help you further address and bypass current health conditions , said the letter, which was sent to the Indian mission in Islamabad.

Speaking on the phone from Karachi, Faisal Edhi told the Hindustan Times that the organization made the offer after witnessing the hardships Indian people faced in news reports.

People are suffering and it affected us. We have handled Covid-19 cases throughout Pakistan and have experience operating in such situations. That’s why we offered our services, he said.

Read also | Covid-19: Canada suspends flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days

If permission is given by the Indian side, we are mentally and physically prepared to go beyond and do everything we can to help. We will cooperate fully with the Indian authorities and are ready to act in any city where they allow us to act, he added.

The Edhi Foundation said in its letter that it wanted to give full support to the Indian authorities without causing any inconvenience and would arrange all the supplies that would be needed by any of its allowed teams to operate across the border.

We are not seeking any assistance from the Indian side for our operations. We will keep our food, fuel and other supplies and our team will include emergency medical technicians, drivers and support staff, said Faisal Edhi.

Given the strained ties between the two countries, observers said it was unlikely that the offer of the Edhi Foundations would be accepted. Asked about this issue, Faisal Edhi replied: We have made the offer and we are fully prepared to help by operating wherever the Indian authorities want us to help. We will cooperate fully with local administrations and police departments.

The Edhi Foundations ambulance services throughout Pakistan are known to be more efficient than state-run services and often arrive at the scene of accidents or terrorist attacks in front of government ambulances. The foundation also operates orphanages, hospitals, nursing homes, cemeteries, laundries or free kitchens.

The foundation has often assisted Indian fishermen held in Pakistani prisons, particularly in Karachi, and facilitated their repatriation.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, who died in 2016, and his wife Bilquis played key roles in caring for Geeta, the deaf Indian woman who accidentally fled across the border when she was nine years old. Bilquis personally cared for Geeta until she was repatriated in 2015. Earlier this year, Geeta was reunited with her family in Parbhani in Maharastra.