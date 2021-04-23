International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration, April 30, 2021





WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – 10th The anniversary of International Jazz Day, the largest annual jazz festival in the world, will take place in 30 Aprilth, with thousands of programs worldwide culminating in a spectacular All-Star Global Concert by New York, Angels, UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Capetown, Moscow, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities around the globe. Hosted by the Academy Award winner Michael Douglas from United Nations Headquarters in New York, The Global Concert will feature performances from a range of jazz icons representing more than 20 countries. After this historic program, viewers across United States can be tuned to THE INTERNATIONAL Jazz Day 10th Anniversary celebration on PBS for a look back at the past decade of International Jazz Day programming, powered by Toyota, Lead Partner 2021. Nationwide premiere at 9 / 8c on 30 Aprilth (check local PBS lists), THE INTERNATIONAL Jazz Day 10th Anniversary celebration highlights extraordinary performances from the last 10 years. Special features memorable moments from Jazz Day concerts at the United Nations, Istanbul, Osaka, Paris, Washington DC, Havana, St. Petersburg, New Orleans, and MELBOURNE. Viewers will enjoy legendary artists such as Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Toni Bennett, Annie Lennox, Sting, Wynton Marsalis, and Hugh Masekela, along with hosts included Morgan Freeman, Will Smith AND Helen Mirren. Earlier in the day, at 5 pm EDT/2 pm PDT, The Global All-Star Concert 2021 features a historic lineup of performances by the world’s greatest jazz masters. Herbie Hancock will serve as Artistic Director, and John Beasley will serve as Music Director. Artists in New York They include Melissa Aldana (Chile), Massimo Biolcati (Ital), A This (China), Chestnut Cyrus, Amina Figarova (Azerbaijan), Roberta Gambarini (Ital), Kenny Garrett, Stefon Harris, Ingrid Jensen (Canada), Joe Lovano, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Antonio Snchez (Mexico) and Veronica Swift. In Los Angeles, Herbie Hancock will join Alex Acua (PERU), Justo Almario (Colombia), Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jonathan Butler (South Africa), Mahmoud Chouki (Morocco), Gerald Clayton, Andrew’s Day, Romero Lubambo (Brazil), Marcus Miller, Dianne Reeves, Francisco Torres (Mexico), and Ben Williams. The main international shows will be Igor Butman IN Moscow, Jacob Collier IN London, Mandisi Dyantyis in Capetown, Ivan Lins IN Rio de Janeiro, John McLaughlin IN Monaco AND Junko Onishi IN Tokyo, among others. The concert will be presented as a live webcast via YouTube, Facebook, jazzday.com, UN Internet TV, UNESCO and the US Department of State. “UNESCO created International Jazz Day to share the values ​​of a deeply meaningful music genre,” explained UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “Today we need jazz more than ever. We need its values, based on human dignity and the fight against racism and all forms of oppression. It’s far more than music, jazz is the kind of bridge builder that we need in the world today ” The Global All-Star Concert serves as the official culmination of International Jazz Day, including a program of performances, educational workshops, community service projects, virtual gatherings and more taking place in all 50 US states and more than 190 countries. The host of this concert will be a series of free virtual educational programs with the Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, President of the Institute Herbie Hancock, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, pianist and composer Kris Bowers, and others. The 2021 virtual education program will be broadcast on jazzday.com. “Our International Jazz Day community has shown incredible resilience, creativity, ingenuity and compassion during last year’s great challenges,” he said. Herbie Hancock. “As the global pandemic continues to make life difficult for so many around the world, the example of the organizers from Nepali to Mexico to Cameroon inspires us to salute these 10 historicalth “The anniversary event with joy, courage and hope for the future of jazz.” Established by the UNESCO General Conference in 2011 at the initiative of the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, and recognized by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities around the world 30 Aprilth to celebrate jazz and emphasize the important role of music in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination, and promoting human dignity. THE INTERNATIONAL Jazz Day has become a global movement reaching more than two billion people a year on seven continents, including ANTARCTICA. The Herbie Hancock Jazz Institute is the official UNESCO partner in organizing and promoting International Jazz Day. Air transportation and support for artists and teachers is provided by United Airlines, the airline partner of International Jazz Day. www.jazzday.comor www.unesco.org/jazzday SOURCE Herbie Hancock Jazz Institute

