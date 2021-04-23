At least 130 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean as capsized ship, bodies found





A rubber boat is seen capsized with more than 100 migrants on board during a search and rescue (SAR) operation off the Mediterranean coast off Libya on 22 April 2021. Flavio Gasperini / Sos Mediterranee / Materials through REUTERS

A search in the Mediterranean for boats filled with migrants has found ten bodies floating near an capsized rubber boat believed to be carrying 130 people, said the French humanitarian organization SOS Mediterranee. Another wooden boat was still missing with about 40 migrants on board, a SOS Mediterranee spokesman said on Friday. The civilian hotline Alarm Phone had reported that three ships were in distress on Wednesday, prompting SOS Mediterranee to launch a search “in very rough seas, with waves up to 6 meters”, the non-governmental organization said in a press release. previously released. Three merchant ships helped the lifeboat of the charity Ocean Viking search for ships in international waters, northeast of the Libyan city of Tripoli. SOS Mediterranee said the merchant ship MY ROSE found three bodies in the water and a plane of the EU border agency Frontex spotted the rubber boat shortly after. When the Viking Ocean arrived on the scene it found no survivors, but there were ten bodies in the water. The statement released on Twitter carried a photo of an overturned black rubber boat. An NGO spokesman said he had no information on the third ship that Alarm Phone had said he was anxious. Conflict-stricken Libya is a major route for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The French NGO said more than 350 people have died this year in the Central Mediterranean making a perilous journey. “States abandon their responsibility to coordinate Search and Rescue operations, leaving private actors and civil society to fill the deadly gap they leave behind,” SOS Mediterranee said in a statement. UN agencies have called for the resumption of state-led search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and a ban on the return of migrants to “unsafe ports”. The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a report in late March that more than 2,200 people were killed at sea last year. The true number is probably much higher as aid groups reported at least five “invisible shipwrecks” that were never confirmed as leaving no survivors. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

