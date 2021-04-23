Lujan Grisham joins world leaders at climate summit | Local News

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appeared on the international stage Thursday during a virtual summit President Joe Biden gathered to discuss strategies to combat climate change.
Lujan Grisham, the only U.S. governor invited to speak at the two-day Bidens Climate Leaders Summit, was part of an all-female panel that moderator Michael S. Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said was a testament to how women around the world are raising the mantle of climate leadership, developing sustainable solutions and using their expertise to create a healthier or more equitable global society.
In the presentation of Lujan Grisham, Regan said that the governor of New Mexico is widely recognized as a consensus builder.
You have done important work, overcoming divisions and working with industry, environmental groups and communities to specifically address methane, he said.
Reagan asked the governor what the federal government can learn from states as it considers addressing methane emissions at the federal level.
This is the secret, replied Lujan Grisham. Everyone would have to fight these issues together and use the expertise of others.
Lujan Grisham said she removed a page from that effort when she was first elected governor.
One of my first actions was to execute an executive order setting out a framework for three critical components, she said. One, we joined the Paris Agreement and we set greenhouse gas emission reductions based on the goals of the agreements, so we were very clear about what we wanted to achieve.
The governor said her administration also created a climate task force with different perspectives, from consumers and utility companies to environmental groups and scientists any economic stakeholders you could think of to make sure we could really move in those intentions.
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico now has key methane rules in place, which includes eliminating deflation and flare from the oil and gas industry and recovering 98 percent of methane emissions by 2026.
We were on our way to setting the same targets for ozone rules, she said.
On its website, the US State Department wrote the Earth Day summit, which aims to address the climate crisis, including emissions reductions, finance, innovation and job creation. and durability and adaptability.
Other panelists who appeared with Lujan Grisham include Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
The world is now facing two major crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate emergency, Koike said. To address these challenges, we need to share the knowledge we have and combine our strengths, especially the actions taken by non-state actors who are on the front lines of this battle, are extremely important.
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico wants to show innovation, as it is a leading oil and gas producer in the country.
We can set incredibly ambitious standards, she said. We can demand responsibility and leadership and make sure we are addressing climate change in a comprehensive way by making sure that not only its government versus industry.
In addition to embracing the goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement, New Mexico also joined the American Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group of governors representing more than half the American population.
We are collectively responsible for 40 percent of the country’s emissions, she said, referring to states whose governors are members of the alliance.
The US, in the context of this panel, has the worst record in greenhouse gas emissions so we have a long way to go, she added.
Larry Behrens, spokesman for the Western Powers of the Future chapter, a nonprofit fossil fuel advocacy group, wrote in an email that Lujan Grisham easily left out that Mexico’s New Energy Transition Act is hurting jobs and causes an increase in electricity tariffs. The historic energy law was created to move state utilities from coal to renewable and zero carbon sources by 2045.
“What we have witnessed from her administration is a leader who will push a radical green agenda no matter the warnings or how much the family suffers,” he wrote.