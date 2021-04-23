Asia Today: Thailand’s new cases exceed 2,000, set record





In early March, Thailand had 26,031 cases with double-digit daily growth, but a new outbreak sent the numbers into the sky. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Situation Management Center, said Bangkok, with the highest number of cases, has only 69 empty ICU beds out of a total of more than 400. He said that was enough for the next six to eight days at the anticipated request of 10-13 additional ICU beds per day. Nationwide demand, projected at 52 ICU beds per day, would consume capacity in 19 days, he said. The story goes down the ad Under Thai law, infected patients must be kept in hospital institutions, but even with the addition of field hospitals there are not enough beds. There are 19,873 people in hospitals and field facilities across the country, but in some areas lacking beds, infected people are isolating themselves at home. Other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: India is deploying oxygen tanks on special express trains as major hospitals in New Delhi prayed on social media for more supplies to rescue COVID-19 patients who are trying to breathe. More than a dozen people died when an oxygen-fed fire broke out in a coronavirus ward in a populated western state. India’s underfunded healthcare system is being shaken as the world’s worst waves of coronaviruses devastate the country, which set another global record in daily infections for a second day with 332,730. The situation was deteriorating day by day with hospitals going on social media begging the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop new admissions of patients. The government has started running Oxygen Express trains with tankers. The story goes down the ad Japan announced a third state of emergency for Tokyo and the three western urban prefectures amid skepticism, will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence ahead of the July Olympics. The emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and its two western neighbors Kyoto and Hyogo will last from April 25 to mid-May. It is intended primarily as a short, intensive step to stop people from traveling and spreading the virus during the Golden Week holidays in Japan. But experts and local leaders have said tougher measures are needed in the face of the rapidly spreading virus, limited vaccinations and public outcry. The western Australian coastal city of Perth will be closed for three days after a returning traveler was apparently infected by the coronavirus while in hotel quarantine. Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said Friday that the masks will be made mandatory in the city of 2 million people for three days from midnight. I know this is hard to come by and I wish we didn’t need to do that. But we can not take any chances with the virus, we just can not, McGowan told reporters. The cause of concern was a 54-year-old man, who arrived in Perth on April 3 on a flight from China and entered the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the hotel. A couple from India on the same hotel floor were infected with a virus variant identified in that country as the most contagious. The variant spread to a mother and daughter from Britain, who shared a room across a hallway. China says three of its nationals working in the UAE have manipulated the results of their coronavirus tests needed to return home. The Chinese embassy said the three, working at Dubai’s main business center, altered information provided by local clinics to show they were not infected. She said they referred to the UAE authorities for serious interventions in preventing epidemics and posing a significant risk to the health and safety of other passengers on the same flight. China has largely suppressed internal infection, but continues to report outsiders who test positive for coronavirus. This comes despite requests from travelers to prove they do not have the virus, leading to speculation that test results are being falsified by desperate citizens returning home. China reported 19 new cases on Friday, all of which were brought from abroad, and most reached major travel centers in Shanghai and Guangdong. The story goes down the ad A Norwegian climber became the first to test positive for COVID-19 at Mount Everest base camp. Erlend Ness said he was confirmed infected and sent to Kathmandu. A mountain guide warned that the virus could spread among the hundreds of climbers, guides and other helpers now stationed at Everest base if all of them were not controlled immediately. He says any outbreak could end the climbing season ahead of time in front of a window in fine weather in May. Authorities in Sri Lanka have imposed blockades on several villages and delayed the reopening of state universities amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The government said a small town and a village in Kurunegala district, about 100 miles northeast of Colombo, were located in the blockade. Local newspaper Lankadeepa reported that five other villages in the area have been isolated. Separately, the Ministry of Education said the reopening of state universities would be postponed for another two weeks based on instructions from the health department. They were scheduled to reopen April 27 after several months closed. The number of positive cases rose to 672 on Thursday, pushing countries to a total of 98,721 people infected with 634 victims.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos