Right Wing Cheer Viral Video Mocking Block

Prominent film and TV actors, including Vicky Kriebs, Ulrich Tukur, Volker Bruch and Jan Josef Liefers, posted a series of ironic videos mocking the new blocking measures, sparking a backlash from colleagues and support from the far right. .



A series of ironic and satirical videos by some of Germany’s most prominent film and television actors criticizing and mocking the government’s new blockade measures have sparked a furious online debate and support from an impossible source.

Many in the media here have harshly criticized the videos, but members of the far right are applauding

About 50 well-known German and German-speaking actors, including Vicky Kriebs (Fantasma thread), Ulrich Tukur (The lives of Others), Volker Bruch (Babylon Berlin), Heike Makatsch (Love, Indeed) and TV stars like, Meret Becker and Ulrike Folkerts all posted short videos in which they give their personal, highly ironic support, for stronger COVID-19 restrictions.

“I used to be scared, now the fear is receding and that scares me,” Bruch says straight to the camera, begging German politicians “give us back our fears.”

Jan Josef Liefers, one of Germany’s most famous television actors and a star of the hit crime series crime scene, ironically thanked the German media for keeping the alarm level about the pandemic “exactly where it belongs, right at the top”.

Believers continued to thank the German media and government of Angela Merkel for ignoring the advice of “Noble Prize Winners” scientists in postponing its COVID-19 protection measures.

Videos posted online Thursday as Berlin passed new nationwide measures tightening regulations aimed at slowing the progression of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. Most of the measures including closing cinemas and most shops and a night curfew to keep people from grouping together and the possible spread of the virus are not new. But amid rising levels of COVID-19 infection across the country, the federal government pushed legislation to give Berlin more authority to enforce blockade measures in German regional states.

Against this background, the videos, posted under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, or “close everything”, got the wrong tone for many.

“Cynicism does not help anyone”, German movie star Elyas M’Barek (Suck Me Shakespeer) posted on his Instagram in response to the campaign.

“Bad sarcasm, narrow-minded, sniffing is ultimately just mild cynicism that does not help anyone [but] It just divides, “Russian-German pianist Igor Levit wrote on Twitter.

Nora Tschirner, another crime scene star, called the actions of her colleagues “cynical and boring.”

And Micky Beisenherz, a humorous and popular Podcaster, cunningly put it: “it’s absolute nonsense in terms of content, but at least they carried it in a wonderfully pretentious way.”

But the far right is applauding.

Joana Cotar, a member of parliament for the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, called the videos “an intelligent protest”.

“Wonderful,” said Hans-Georg Maaen, the former president of the German NSA equivalent, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, who has become a hero for the right after blaming “radical left” forces for ousting him from office. .

The response to the video campaign was not only split along political lines. Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a leading virologist and frequent German media commentator on the pandemic, called #allesdichtmachen “a masterpiece” that “should make us think.”

Support from the far right apparently surprised the actors involved in the campaign, many of whom quickly took to social media to distance themselves from any connection, as Liefers posted “conspiracy theorists, ignorant crown and aluminum hat” [wearers]”

Makatsch, whose video shows her at home in a quiet sweater as the doorbell rings in the background “but I’m not opening,” she says, noting in the post that she wanted to “clearly and distinctly distance herself from the ideas of the wing the right and the ideologies of the wings “.

The actress added that she recognizes “the danger posed by the coron pandemic and I never want to alleviate the suffering of the victims and their relatives and possibly hurt them as a result. If that happened, I apologize.”

Wunder am Werk, the Munich-based company that produced the videos, has since removed them and shut down the #allesdichtmachen website, although the videos continue to circulate online. The hashtag #allesdichtmachen, as well as tags mocking the campaign, including #allenichtganzdicht (not all there) and #allesschlichtmachen (do it all simple) were the main topics in trend on German Twitter on Friday.

Wunder am Werk, in an email to Hollywood Reporter in response to an interview request, apologized for not being able to comment. “As you can imagine, there are a lot of things happening right now.”