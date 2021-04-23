Card: Merkel says no card claims are known before visiting China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was not aware of any allegations of wrongdoing by Wirecard AG when lobbied for payment company in China.

As part of a wider discussion about Germany’s economic interests, Merkel undertook Wirecard’s efforts to gain access to the Chinese market during the September 2019 visit at a time when media reports about the alleged irregularities already circulated widely.

In a testimony on the last day of a parliamentary inquiry in Berlin, she said she had relied on the finance ministry and other government bodies to keep her informed and that she only learned about the allegations against Wirecard in June 2020, about the time of demolition

“It was right that I mentioned Wirecard on the state visit,” Merkel said. “At the time, it was about improving entry into the Chinese market.”

Wirecard’s spectacular clash by fintech rising star in national disgrace has turned attention to German authorities, including officials at Merkel’s chancellery. Lawmakers have accused the government and the financial regulator BaFin of ignoring allegations of wrongdoing because they were blinded by what they saw as a welcome story of national success.

The Bundestag investigation – which has heard testimony from about 100 witnesses – has sought to determine how unprecedented fraud by a company ranked in the core DAX index may remain undetected for years, and why authorities failed to intervene.

Wirecard revealed in June last year that the 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.3 billion) it had reported as assets probably never existed. Lawmakers estimate that the aftermath of the company’s collapse caused more than 20 billion euros in damage, with many small investors losing money.

Ahead of Merkel’s trip to China, the finance ministry gave her office selective information about Wirecard that meant the payment company was a victim of manipulation, according to an internal email exchange seen by Bloomberg this week.

The ministry provided little information on the apparent misconduct, such as critical reports in the Financial Times or details of a formal investigation into the allegations, the exchange indicated.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Thursday when he testified in the investigation that the idea that his office or BaFin protected Wirecard was an “absurd tale”.

In a new twist of the case, lawmakers accused him of causing a security risk by using his private email account to communicate about Wirecard.

Angela Merkel manages to testify in the investigation into the collapse of Wirecard, in Berlin, on April 23. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz / Bloomberg

Scholz said he strictly distinguished between private and official communication, but acknowledged that he sometimes forwarded newspaper articles through his private email address.

Scholz is running for the Social Democrats to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after the September election, and the Wirecard affair has put her on the defensive as he struggles to win the support of voters and make it the seat of his rivals.

Earlier testimony revealed that Wirecard mandated an advisory firm led by former Merkel’s defense minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg to soften the company’s entry into China.

Wirecard at the time was trying to buy a Chinese payment group, Allscore Financial, and to sign the deal required the approval of the People’s Bank of China. Merkel raised the issue with her Chinese interlocutors during her trip.