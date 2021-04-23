Police arrest dozens in clashes in Jerusalem; Israeli nationalists chant Death to Arabs

By Stephen Farrell and Rami Ayyub

JERUSALEM (Reuters) After a night of violence in Jerusalem, Israeli police made more than 50 arrests and Palestinian doctors said 100 were injured during Ramadan clashes in the disputed city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

From late Thursday evening to early Friday, riot police on horseback and on horseback struggled to keep away two groups of young Palestinian protesters throwing crackers and setting fire to dumpsters, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti- arabe.

Police decided armored vehicles spraying water smell bad to the two groups of protesters Palestinians gathered around the historic Damascus Gate of Jerusalem and hundreds of Israeli right-wing a few hundred meters away.

Clashes and other violent incidents between Palestinians and Israelis have occurred overnight since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestinians say police have tried to prevent them from holding regular Ramadan evening meetings outside the Damascus Gate, a historic landmark on the north side of the Old City and adjacent to several Palestinian neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, a video on the social media app TikTok claiming to show a Palestinian hitting an ultra-Orthodox Jew on the Jerusalem light rail train has drawn protests from Israelis and calls from far-right politicians for tougher police action.

The incidents have threatened to disrupt a relatively quiet stable period in the holy city.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists, many of them young and religious, marched through central Jerusalem toward the Damascus Gate, which police had barricaded as a precaution.

As they marched, many people chanted Death to the Arabs and some waved banners reading: Death to terrorists.

A man who took part in the march, David, 40, said he lived far from Jerusalem but came here to support my people.

I am Jewish and I am a patriot and I am proud of my country, he said.

Police on horseback fired weak water at the Israelis, removing them from their position at the New Gate of the Old Towns, just 600 meters (yards) away from Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate and toward Jerusalem Jaffa Central Road. .

PALESTINIAN COOPERATION

As Palestinians heard reports of the Israeli crowd approaching, they gathered in thousands near the Damascus Gate with ambulances crashing into back alleys filled with people with their sirens on.

Hundreds of Israeli police with equipment for closed riots closed the area to prevent Israeli and Palestinian crowds from the potential meeting, creating a 50-meter land without men between them and the Palestinian youth group.

Palestinians pulled trash cans, some of them burning, in the streets on their side to disrupt the police and block them from their side. Some fired small fireworks at the police.

Armed police units went up and down Sultan Suleiman Street along the Old City walls, spraying water, dispersing crowds and arresting protesters.

In all, police said they arrested over 50 people overnight, without distinguishing between Israelis and Palestinians. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police, with 21 being sent to hospital for treatment, but none of them were serious.

RAMADAN dispute

Palestinian clashes with Israeli police began with the start of Ramadan, April 13. Palestinians say police have tried to prevent them from holding their regular Ramadan meetings in the evening outside the Damascus Gate.

Palestinians want to rest in the area after evening prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the occupation (Israel) does not like it. It is a matter of sovereignty, said Jerusalem resident Mohammad Abu Al-Homus, pointing to metal barricades erected by police in the area in recent weeks.

Police say the move is part of its efforts to ensure tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers have safe access to the main Islamic prayer site in the Old City, known as the Noble Shrine.

Since the Damascus Gate is the main way to reach and enter the Old City, police forces carry out field operations using various means to prevent friction, violence and confrontation, and to maintain order and security in the area, a spokesman said. of the police.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as its capital. The Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem, including its Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites, the capital of a future state.

(Edited by William Maclean)