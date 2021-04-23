



The Maltese government is facing questions over its passport money scheme after a leak revealed that millionaires from Russia, China and Saudi Arabia have secured unrestricted access to the EU despite spending less than three weeks in the country. A memory of thousands of emails and documents from passport brokerage Henley & Partners has provided an unparalleled window into the mechanics of Malta’s gold passport scheme, Guardian reports, prompting consideration of the already controversial plan. The leak reveals that super-rich individuals hoping to gain EU accession were able to make a claim that they were residents of Malta for a year. They did this by renting apartments and then leaving them empty, the newspaper adds. Original link To gain access to a passport through Maltese governments Individual investor program, applicants must invest more than 1 million (866,000) in the country and prove a genuine connection, including living in the country for one year. This provision was introduced in 2014, after the European Commission raised questions for the first time about the scheme and proper care around it. However, the documents obtained by Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, an NGO founded after the murder of a Maltese investigative journalist, found that a loophole in the scheme allowed some applicants to claim a connection while spending just a few weeks on holiday there, reports The Guardian. The paper adds that wealthy applicants often made other superficial gestures, such as renting a yacht or donating to a local charity, and that the discovery would alarm the European Commission as it sparked a crackdown on gold passport schemes in 2019. EU passports were issued after individuals flew in and out of Malta within 24 hours of taking the oath of allegiance to the country, Times of Malta reports, with others claiming a connection to the country getting a deal in the newspaper. Applicants would arrive in Malta with the express intention of obtaining their residence card, opening a bank account, signing documents and other formalities requiring their physical presence, the newspaper adds. In one case, the newspaper revealed that a wealthy investor decided to visit the apartment the family had rented as part of their claim, but upon arriving at the address found that the building associated with their application was still under construction.

Henley & Partners, a state-owned planning company founded by Swiss businessman Christian Kalin, played a key role in setting up Malta’s gold passport scheme, advising the government on how to structure it, reports The Guardian. In a statement to the newspaper, the company said it was fully aware of the potential risks inherent in addressing clients’ applications for residency and citizenship, adding that it has invested considerable time and capital in recent years to establish a structure. governance of the highest standards, with due diligence at its heart. The Maltese government has not publicly responded to the investigation. However, she previously defended the scheme. VIP guest list The leaked documents also reveal not only how the scheme works, but also who used it and the extent to which the government wants high-profile applicants. Irina Abramovich, the ex-wife of Russian billionaire and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, was greeted at the airport in 2014 by an S-class Mercedes that took her to Le Meridien St Juliens, a luxury seaside hotel with a view Mediterranean, Guardian reports. Henley & Partners tried to arrange a private meeting with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the paper adds, before Abramovich joined 851 wealthy Russians to apply for citizenship under the gold passport scheme. The Times of Malta reports that one applicant from the UAE spent just nine hours in Malta, during which he had an appointment to take an oath of allegiance, while another from Nigeria completed the process in just three hours. Prince Bander Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family who died in 2019, was also allowed to bypass one of the few protections of public transparency in the passport money scheme, Times of Malta also reports. Al Saud first met Muscat and then CEO of Identity Malta, the agency behind the scheme, in 2015 before becoming a Maltese and EU citizen in 2017. Malta has long been clouded by corruption. Muscat took over as prime minister in January 2020 after his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, linked up with Malta’s richest man, wealthy tycoon and gambler Yorgen Fenech, who was charged with the murder of investigative journalist Galicia in November 2019 . Her son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, who worked on the document exhibit, cicerone that the leak shows that the genuine connection that was supposed to exist between the passport buyer and the Maltese community was nothing more than a cynical box-marking exercise. The money scheme for passports is making a mockery of the law, he added in a second tweet. Action stations The revelations contained in the documents are likely to alarm the European Commission, says The Guardian, which in October 2020 launched infringement proceedings against Cyprus and Malta over their gold passport schemes. In one declaration at the time, the commission said the legal action was about granting citizenship in exchange for a predetermined payment or investment for individuals without a proper link to the member states concerned.







