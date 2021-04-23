Medical oxygen demand tripled due to COVID overvoltage: Medanta Mayor

Gurugram: Amid a shortage of liquid medical oxygen in the country, Medanta Mayor Dr Naresh Trehan said demand for medical oxygen demand had tripled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Trehan said the issue relates to oxygen transport.

“The demand for medical oxygen has increased due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The demand for oxygen has tripled. This is a challenge. The steel industries, which are the largest producers of oxygen for own consumption, offered “But the issue is about transporting oxygen. For that, special tankers have been ordered and the government is assisting them in transport. The supply chain can be improved in 5-7 days,” he said.

He also said that doctors should ensure that oxygen is used in a reasonable way.

Regarding the hospitalization of COVID-19 positive patients, Dr Trehan said, “The patient’s lung condition, blood test reports, contemporary illness and age create a scenario under which we can say whether it is right that they to be hospitalized … I liked telling doctors to consider who should be recommended in the hospital “.

“Anyone who gets a positive RT-PCR report should not immediately start to think they should be hospitalized. They should contact a doctor first. Hospitals have a COVID application. In Medanta, we also have such an application, you fill in the details and get a call from a doctor, “he added.

The mayor of Medanta said there is no need to panic. “Patient understanding, loss of oxygen and reasonable use of oxygen by hospitals can exceed oxygen supply. We need to use resources carefully,” he said.

Tehran further said, “The balance between hospitals and hospitals run by COVID care centers needs to be coordinated. This will streamline the use of oxygen, increase the availability of beds and the public will not panic.”

“We can win the war if the public will support us. The government is responding to the demands. The Remdesivir injection should not be used unnecessarily,” he added.

India recorded 3,32,730 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day peak since the pandemic outbreak last year. India has exceeded the limit of 3 COVID-19 cases for two days in a row now. This has brought the cumulative number of COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

The country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. About 1,86,920 people have been exposed to viral infection in India so far. There are now 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

This story was published by a wireless agency source without text modifications.