



Between 20 and 30 destinations are likely to be on the green list when international travel becomes legal on May 17, according to an insider inside the industry. The government has decided to launch a traffic light system for travel where countries are classified as red, amber or green depending on their level of risk, with matching restrictions. Green countries will have lighter restrictions, without requiring quarantine upon arrival in the UK. Paul Charles, CEO of PC Travel consulting agency, has revealed that he believes its 20-30 seats can be green from the start. In his last blog post, Mr Charles said top – level sources had shared that any country in Europe would be either amber or green initially. Recommended He estimated that the following countries could be designated green from afar: Israel, Barbados, Morocco, Maldives, Seychelles, Grenada, St Lucia, Antigua and British Territories Beyond the Bermuda Sea, Turks and Caicos, Falkland Islands and St. Helena. Mr Charles also predicted that the US would go green before July 4, Independence Day, as Biden reopens borders with the British as part of a reciprocal agreement. A timeline suggested that traffic light lists not be disclosed until May 6 or 7. Earlier this week, lawmakers demanded that travelers know which countries are on the green list by May 1st. As global data is updated on Thursdays every week, it enables the Government to make an assessment of the latest data on May 6 and then publish its views on how countries will be evaluated, Mr. Charles wrote. He then expects Boris Johnson to officially give the light for the start of the May 17th trip a week ago, on May 10th. There is also an anticipated timeline for other checkpoints along the way: June 28 may see the United States open; July 31st may be when travel from major Gulf transportation hubs like Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi get the green light; and October 1 may be when Australia and New Zealand are again accessible. It all sounds tremendous as if the Global Travel Task Force will provide a coherent plan for rebuilding overseas travel, let’s hope the government adheres to it, says Mr. Charles. Asked if foreign holidays could resume from May 17, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “There is nothing in the data that suggests we should change the dates.

