Budapest Airport operator raises concerns with EU over pressure from Hungarian government





The Budapest airport operator has raised concerns with the European Union over what it describes as unfair pressure from the Hungarian government, just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. Orban is visiting Brussels on Friday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a wider range of issues. Ahead of the meeting, the commission was briefed on concerns by AviAlliance, a German-based airport management company which is also the largest shareholder in the center, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as private discussions. The Singapore GIC sovereign wealth fund and a Canadian fund hold minority shares. AviAlliance told the commission that shareholders have faced pressure to sell the airport to entities and individuals close to the Hungarian government and the situation has worsened since they refused an offer last year, said one of the people. They quoted one block 50m euros ($ 60m) in virus-related aid from the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the person said. Recent years have seen unfounded allegations about airport investments, obstacles to the development of the facility and threats from ministers and government-friendly media, the person added. The Hungarian government sold its remaining center in 2011. Read more: EU targets Hungary and Poland with new rule of law powers While airport owners did not make a specific request to the commission, they are scrambling their issues at a time when von der Leyen has an opportunity to force Orban to respect the rule of law, including the rights of investors. After years of criticizing the Orban government for violating EU democratic norms, the 800 billion-euro recovery fund gives the commission far more power to bring Hungary into line. The country is set to receive more than 7 billion euros in grants from the fund – but only if von der Leyen is satisfied with its adherence to the rule of law. Faced with elections next year, Orban wants to have as much economic aid as possible. “I do not want to negotiate anything because we have resolved most of the financial issues,” Orban told Hungarian state radio on Friday. “I’m interested in questions about the future of the EU.” Dutch protest Asked to comment directly on the concerns of airport operators, an Orban spokesman said he had nothing to add to the prime minister’s remarks. Spokesmen for von der Leyen and AviAlliance declined to comment, as did a press officer at the Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec. A spokesman at the GIC in Singapore did not respond to an email or phone call. Hungary offered an olive branch to the EU on Wednesday by transferring to regulate legislation supporting attacks on foreign-funded universities and civil society groups. But also drew criticism from the Dutch government over the investment climate this month by blocking the sale of a Dutch insurer to an Austrian group. Friday’s agenda will not be limited to recovery fund plans, said one of the people. Hungary recently sought to establish national corporate champions, including in the financial industry, while further tightening its control over the media. – With the help of Sandrine Rastello, David Ramli and Zoltan Simon Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

