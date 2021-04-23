Iran avoids direct conflict with US, says senior general





Iran is trying to avoid direct state-to-state conflict pending the outcome of the nuclear negotiations, U.S. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee during a session Thursday. McKenzie said Iran is avoiding direct confrontation with the US while continuing denial activities through representatives in order to force the US to leave nations like Iraq. They are prepared for it [conduct attacks], which they believe they may not accept from their actors, their representatives operating on the ground, to carry out low-level attacks against us, McKenzie asserted. Over the last year in 2020, the Iranians believed they had a political solution to drive us out of Iraq. This no longer seems to be a valuable way forward for them. Thus we were seeing a return to a more kinetic approach. McKenzie also affirmed the Israeli armies ASSESSMENT that a Syrian missile attack on Israel on Wednesday is likely to be unintentional and is not a sign of a wider Syrian campaign of direct attacks on Israel. The incident, he said, appeared to be an attempt by Syrian air defense forces to shoot down Israeli planes hitting countries in Syria, but the missile lost its target and continued on to Israel. It exploded in southern Israel near the site of the Israels nuclear reactor in Dimona. “I think this reflects incompetence in Syrian air defense,” McKenzie explained. I do not believe it was a deliberate attack, but rather a lack of skill on the part of the Syrian air defenses. McKenzie added that he expects Israel’s qualitative military advantage in the region to remain secure, minimizing concerns about U.S. arms sales to other Middle Eastern countries. “I am confident that we will be able to keep Israel QME moving forward, even taking into account arms sales to various countries across the region,” he said. And we must also reflect that arms sales across the region at least in part reflect the growing normalization of ties between Israel and those nations. McKenzie addressed the issue at a House Armed Services Committee hearing earlier this week, stressing that arms sales to countries such as the United Arab Emirates are a key part of the US strategy. for stopping Iran. At that hearing, McKenzie also stressed the threat posed by Iranian drones to U.S. and allied forces, which he said the U.S. is not yet fully equipped to counter.

