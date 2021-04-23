Propagation of Chicago vaccines to focus on reluctant residents

This story is supported by the Pulitzer Center.

Brittany Norment, a 33-year-old from the Chicago Englewood neighborhood, wants to wait a little longer before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

I would say I decided I would take it. I’m not against it, [I] I just want more time to see how / if it changes, Norment said.

This is a big shift from just a few months ago, when Norment heard a myth that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause infertility (does not), and was concerned about getting the stroke because of the medical communities’ history of experimenting on Black people. Sell ​​has since worked on these concerns, but is still on the fence, not very willing to open her sleeve.

Writes exactly the type of person the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago, and, indeed, the rest of the country is focused on at this next stage of vaccine proliferation.

Four months in, 53% of Chicagoans and 49% of Illinoisans received a first dose. But recent polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation and other institutions show that 37% of people across the country remain reluctant or against getting the vaccine. And, racial and economic inequalities in access are another barrier.

Public health officials say that as soon as the next two weeks, the supply could exceed the number of people eager and capable of getting a vaccine. But with the so-called herd immunity target to vaccinate at least 70% of the population, officials will focus on how to get those who are reluctant to get the vaccine on board.

I think a lot of people who are more motivated to get a vaccine have gotten it at this point, said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, in an interview with WBEZ. But they were excited, you know, about what comes next.

Supply and demand

Parts of Illinois have already hit the hurdle barrier. That’s partly because vaccine skepticism is highest among Republicans, so some red circles down the country have struggled for weeks to fill vaccine meetings.

Weve had numerous vaccine clinics throughout the area that have disappeared a bit, said Dr. Joey Jackson, a family physician in Eldorado, Ill., Near the Kentucky border. even [at] local health departments last vaccine clinic they had vaccines they could have given to people who had not been vaccinated.

But even in Chicago, where the availability of vaccines has been strained for months, potential signs of a slowdown in demand are in effect, Arwady said.

Look no further than the United Center, where it was very, very, very difficult to get an appointment for weeks, she said. We now have the availability of meetings at the United Center not necessarily a large amount of them. But if you look at Zocdoc, there are meetings available in half a dozen places around the city.

Arwady also appreciates the availability of new appointments with increased vaccine supply. After months of pressure from Chicago, Illinois recently changed its vaccine formula to send more shots to high-demand areas, rather than based on population-only allocations.

Chicago receives its supply of vaccines from the federal government and does not receive additional doses from the state. But the plucking formula means more vaccines can be sent to collar districts around the city. In addition, the state sent Chicago a single shipment of 50,000 doses to help compensate for lost vaccines due to the Johnson & Johnson shooting break.

Regardless, experts say vaccinating the other half of the city will require new, creative and rapid efforts.

Estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation show that the supply of vaccines could exceed the number of people eager and easily able to get a vaccine in the next two or four weeks. As this varies by state and locality, Arwady made a similar prediction.

One way the city measures supply and demand is by looking at the percentage of their allocation that they are getting into guns within a week. While that number is about 95%, Arwady predicts the city will see a drop, to perhaps around 70%, in the coming weeks. In suburban Cook County, officials are also predicting a fierce battle.

We .. have gone to 1 in 2 of qualified individuals who are able to be vaccinated, said Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of Cook County Health. But we know that this next 50% becomes more difficult because these are individuals that we will all have to commit to overcoming justice and getting vaccinated because this is going to have to go now in the hearts campaign and minds. We would have to change hearts and minds to be vaccinated.

The other half

In Cook County, reluctance is highest among young people, Black and Latino residents and those who identify politically as Independent or Republican, according to a March poll by Loyola University of 1,195 city and suburban residents. These statistics reflect national data.

Only 14% of white respondents express reluctance to be vaccinated, 27% said they had already received a shot. Hesitation rates are higher and vaccination rates are lower, among black and Latino respondents, the survey shows.

Only 10 to 11% of black and Latino respondents said they had been vaccinated. This is because 23% of Latino respondents and 38% of Black respondents say they either probably will not or will not be vaccinated eventually.

The Loyola survey, which gathered ZIP code information, also found that reluctance was more prevalent in the county’s high-poverty areas.

But study authors David Doherty and Dana Garbarski point to a fundamental flaw in this study and others: readiness to get the vaccine does not depend solely on whether one believes it is safe, that the pandemic is serious or even whether they want a stroke.

It is also to increase access and ease, not just by changing hearts and minds.

The idea of ​​saying you definitely, or probably won’t get the vaccine, some of them may be about hesitation, but some of the things that may underlie this is availability, Garbarski said.

Do you have time to get the job done to get the vaccine? Do you have transportation Do you have high speed internet that you could get one of these elusive appointments available online? Like these are all different meanings that can be related to the fact that, at this point our data does not necessarily distinguish the differences between all those motivations.

In Eldorado, Dr. Jackson reiterates that he thinks a large portion of the unvaccinated population are people who have not yet reached a crowd that is not necessarily against the vaccine but is unwilling or unable to spend hours looking for an appointment.

There is still a gap in many of those people who are a little older, or even some people who are not nearly as technologically educated or even have internet access, who really do not know these things are happening, he said. ai.

Propagation of vaccines 2.0

This challenge is the most important for Dr. Arwady, whose department has worked to prioritize under-vaccinated and severely affected communities after the initial distribution of vaccines showed large racial disparities in vaccination rates and access inequalities that still exist .

In her interview with WBEZ, Arwady described a new phase of vaccine deployment, where the CDPH would place open vaccines in libraries, laundries or barbershops, for example, with shots and information in hand.

Weve been thinking a lot here where people gather? Where do people expect? Where do people already go to get out-of-health services? she said.

She also described a partnership with City Colleges to train everyday Chicagoans to be vaccine ambassadors who can answer vaccine questions, combat disinformation, and direct people to vaccine sites.

The department was easy on the details, however, and did not respond to subsequent requests for more information.

By CDPH recently submitted a $ 10 million request for proposals for a new endeavor that could bring to life some of Arwadys visions.

This requirement divides the city into five regions, allowing providers to bid on all five areas or specific ones. Up to $ 2 million will be provided for each region.

The city is asking bidders to serve Chicago communities with strike teams targeting under-vaccinated populations (similar to current cities Protect Chicago Plus seats that are destined to expire). Winning bidders will also be required to maintain pop-up vaccination sites regularly, with the ability to vaccinate 250 people per day at those events.

The Illinois Department of Public Health did not make anyone available for an interview on this story. But, according to press releases, steps are also being taken to combat hesitation. In April, the state announced that a mobile vaccination team would stop in six rural counties with limited access to vaccines although that program could be discontinued due to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspension.

In March, the state launched a $ 10 million advertising campaign in English and Spanish to combat reluctance. Advertising is targeted at high-sensitivity areas with low vaccination rates.

In a recent appearance on WBEZ recondition, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike characterized a second stage of dispersal in this way: All the lower fruits are harvested, she said. By now we will have to play the game on the ground.