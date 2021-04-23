International
In Covid India’s worst crisis in the world, a family’s traumatic request for help
Ujwala Dupare grabbed the hand of her younger siblings as he stood trying to breathe in the back of the car.
“Do not be afraid, I’m here,” she recalls telling Praveen Durge as the family frantically searched for an empty hospital bed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. “I’m close to you.”
“He started to get scared and gently told us he thought he was going to die,” Dupare told NBC News in a telephone interview. “I reassured him constantly, holding his hand.”
As they approached the last hospital on their list, Durges’ wife, Khushabu, saw that his eyes were closed. She shouted and called his name. “Wake up, please, get up,” she exclaimed, according to Dupare.
The married father of one child died in the back of the car from complications related to Covid-19. He was 40 years old.
Praveen Durge is one of more than 187,000 people, according to official figures, who have died from the virus that is destroying India.
The country on Friday reported more than 332,000 new infections, a world record for the second day in a row that raised the total number of cases to over 16 million since the pandemic began.
With more than 4 million cases registered, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country with nearly 1.4 billion people.
Images of mass burning are circulating on the internet as India battles the flood of deaths and a collapsing healthcare system.
The increase has brought pain, fear and anxiety to millions of families across the country. As they desperately try to navigate the crisis, thousands of Indians turn to social media for help.
Messages from people trying to find a cheap bed, low oxygen supply or remdesivir antiviral drugs are flooding Twitter and Facebook.
They have even joined the hospitals themselves, with a large chain in the capital New Delhi on Friday demanding more supplies on Twitter to save the growing crowds of patients who are trying to breathe.
A fire at a hospital on a Mumbai suburb also killed 13 people on Friday, the latest crash to hit a facility filled with people sick of viruses. On Wednesday, 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra when their oxygen supply ran out due to a leaking tank.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces growing public anger over the handling of the crisis, has remained largely silent as he allows religious festivals and election rallies attended by thousands to continue.
‘Very traumatic’
Durge, a schoolteacher, initially started a fever and a cough last week.
Suspecting he might have caught Covid-19, he went to a private hospital on Saturday, hoping to be admitted and receive medication. But the hospital had no space or Covid-19 testing equipment and sent Durge home with only medication to soothe his sore throat.
The next day, his health deteriorated rapidly, said his sister Ujwala Dupare. At 2 a.m. Sunday, he woke up unable to breathe properly.
“My husband, his wife and I immediately put him in the car and we left the hospital in search of a free hospital bed,” she said.
For more than three hours, in the early hours of Sunday, they went to about 12 hospitals across the city of Chandrapur, she said.
“They all turned us back,” Dupare said.
“No single doctor came out to look at my brother, even as we begged him. We were so desperate, we even begged the doctor to let him sleep on the hospital floor. Everyone said no.”
A post-mortem confirmed that Durge was Covid-19 positive.
His family, unable to perform the traditional Hindu funeral rites due to his status, were forced to perform the burial in a hospital-run crematorium for positive patients.
Durge leaves behind a five-year-old son and his wife, Khushabu.
“His son keeps asking, ‘Where’s Dad?’ “” Tha Dupare. “What can we tell him? He is a small child and he does not understand what is happening. It is very traumatic.”
Khushbu, meanwhile, has also proven positive and is currently only in a quarantined government structure.
For Dupare, however, this is more than just a family tragedy.
“Forty-eight people died from Covid-19 at one of the hospitals we visited that night,” said Durge’s sister, Ujwala Dupare.
“I want people to know what is going on in India. That is true.”
