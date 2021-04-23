NASA, SpaceX launch astronauts on reused rockets at International Space Station

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit on Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the crew’s third flight in less than a year to the rapidly expanding Elon Musks.

Astronauts from the US, Japan and France are due to arrive at the International Space Station early Saturday morning, after a 23-hour journey on the same Dragon capsule used by the SpaceX debut crew last May.

They will spend six months in the orbit lab.

It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of aptitude testing at station supply stations. The rocket was used last November on the company’s second astronaut flight.

Embracing the trend, ship commander Shane Kimbrough and his crew weeks ago wrote their initials on soot rockets, hoping to start a tradition.

For NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, it was a bit of a deja vu. She started in the same place in the same capsule as her husband, Bob Behnken did during the first SpaceXs crew flight. This time it was Behnken and their 7-year-old son greeting. McArthur erupted kisses and offered virtual hugs.

Also flies SpaceX on Friday: Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and Frances Thomas Pesquet, the first European to launch a commercial crew capsule.

Thomas Pesquet, Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough and Akihiko Hoshide, inside the capsule at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Fla., April 23, 2021. Agustin Paullier / AFP – Getty Images

A masked Musk met briefly with astronauts at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center before boarding the white-winged Teslas from his electric car company. The astronauts’ spouses and children gathered around the cars for the last one we wanted before the caravan pulled over and headed to the pillow in the conquered darkness.

Despite the early hour, spectators lined up in the surrounding streets to see the Falcon flying an hour before sunrise. Liftoff was delayed a day to take advantage of better weather along the East Coast in the event of a plane crash and emergency crash.

NASA limited the number of departure guests due to COVID-19, but future SpaceX private passengers made the cut. Technical billionaire Jared Isaacman, who bought a three-day flight, watched Falcon fly with the three people who would accompany him. Their capsule is still on the space station and is expected to return to Earth with four astronauts next Wednesday. Will be renewed in time for a departure from September.

For Friday’s automated flight, SpaceX replaced several valves and thermal shields and installed new parachute capsules, called Endeavor after NASA retired the spacecraft. Otherwise, the ship is the same vehicle that flew before.

We were thrilled to have a team at Endeavor once again, “SpaceX Launch Control aired on the radio a few minutes before takeoff.

The first-stage promoter aimed a hit at an ocean platform nine minutes after takeoff.

Rapid reuse is essential to the Musks’ attempt to open up space for all, to land NASA as the future spacecraft, and, his best goal to date, to build a city on Mars.

Musk will go a long way toward achieving this first goal with the private flight in September. It will be followed in October by the fourth launch of the SpaceXs crew for NASA.

SpaceX got the slow station for NASA after the agency spacecraft retired in 2011, starting with supply runs next year. The big draw was the return of the last years of astronaut launches to Florida. It’s awful to have that regular pace again, “said Kennedy CEO Robert Cabana, a former ship commander.

Boeing, NASA as the other contracted crew carrier, is not expected to start launching NASA astronauts until early next year. First, it must repeat a test flight of an empty Starliner capsule, possibly in late summer, to compensate for its software-damaged debut in December 2019.

Last week, SpaceX beat two other companies, including Jeff Bezos Blue Origin, to land astronauts on the moon for NASA in three or more years. They will land on the lunar surface at Starship, the shiny, bullet-shaped rocket Musk is testing in the skies over Texas, with fiery and explosive results.

It’s a great time to be here and they were very excited, said European Space Agency Frank De Winne, an astronaut turned manager, shortly before leaving.

The space station will eventually end, he noted, but the partnership will continue amid the hopes of European astronauts one day walking on the lunar surface.