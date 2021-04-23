Student Experiments at the International Space Station

CONTACT ME: http://ssep.ncesse.org

Open to: School districts serving grades 5-12, Informal Education Institutions, Colleges and Universities

Investigation deadline: May 31, 2021

The National Center for Earth and Space Science Education announces the Student Space Flight Experiment Program (SSEP) Mission 16 to the International Space Station. This opportunity gives students across a community the ability to design and propose microgravity experiments to fly in low-Earth orbit at the International Space Station (ISS), limited by the engineering and technological constraints imposed by the mini-laboratory. certified of the flight to be used, and the nature of the flight operations to and from the Lower Earth Orbit. An experiment in each community will be selected to fly toward the ISS with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in FL. The astronauts aboard the ISS will operate the experiment 4-6 weeks before returning to Earth and the community student flight team for analysis. SSEP is not a simulation. We are truly inviting your community to be part of the America Space Program.

A community can also engage hundreds of students in mission patch arts and design competitions, with two patches selected to fly with the flight experiment. Therefore, SSEP is an authentic steam initiative.

An important consideration – the expectation is that a team of teachers in a participating community will typically engage 300 students in grades 5-12 (at least 100) during the 9 weeks of experiment design and proposal writing that includes September 1 to 3. November 2021. Students across the community is divided into teams of 3-5 students, each team designing a microgravity experiment in a scientific discipline of their choice and through a formal proposal making the case why their experiment should be chosen for flight to ISS. The Student Space Flight Experiment Program (SSEP) offers a fully authentic research competition as a learning experience based on the STEM project. The start of Mission 16 flight experiments is currently scheduled for Spring 2022. Mission 16 occurs throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

For full program details and how to explore this opportunity for your community, read the SSEP Home Page: http://ssep.ncesse.org