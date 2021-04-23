International Launch Event “ViennaUP21” Starts April 27 – Vindobona.org





From April 27 to May 12, ViennaUP’21 will focus on the global startup community, international investors, talent and organizations for two weeks. The biggest start-up event in Central Europe so far is taking place purely digitally due to the pandemic and shows how much a city and its economy can get strength from collaboration and the emergence of something new. Coordinated by the Vienna Business Agency, more than 40 program partners, including the entire Vienna launch scene, are joining forces and sending a high-profile Vienna signal as a start-up and business location in Europe and the world with more than 100 events in two weeks. Major Michael Ludwig: “Vienna is showing the world: even in times of pandemics, we are a stable and economically secure country that is overcoming the crisis together with its companies. Cohesion and cooperation are the ground for Vienna to allow innovative ideas like ViennaUP’21 to grow and thus set new impulses for Vienna and beyond the city limits “. With a fast-growing, vibrant community, high innovative power, international orientation and high degree of professionalization of the local ecosystem, Vienna is a rising star in the landscape of early European. Last but not least, with Bitpanda there is now an original Viennese unicorn, a company valued at over US $ 1 billion in the market. Many new companies are also an economically important factor for the city, as a start-up company creates an average of 11.2 jobs. Already at the beginning of the planning phase, ViennaUP’21 aroused the interest of international heavyweights of the initial stage. Platforms known as “WIRED Pulse” play in the program with outstanding speakers. Thousands of interested people from a total of 45 countries have already registered for individual events. “Worldwide, more than three million people have been reached so far through digital communication measures. The number of international investors attending ViennaUP’21 is also impressive,” says Peter Hanke, City Finance Advisor , Economy, Digitalization and International Affairs. “We set ourselves the goal of attracting the attention of the international investment scene in Vienna. This seems to have succeeded, as more than 100 investors have already confirmed their participation in various points of the program. In order to combining these with beginners and talents in a targeted way, there are, for example, special focus group events in the “Investor Summit” format. “ At 100 online events, ViennaUP’21 will address current topics in the fields of innovation, creativity and technology and offer its network platform through b2Match to connect globally. Gerhard Hirczi, Managing Director of the Vienna Business Agency: “The popularity of the target groups already shows: With ViennaUP’21 we have significantly hit the nerve of time and taken a much bigger step forward in positioning Vienna as an international business location than we had planned. ViennaUP’21 makes it is “It ‘s possible to experience Vienna internationally as a business location – and we’re working to welcome thousands of stakeholders next year not only digitally, but in real terms here in Vienna to an analog ViennaUP.” Registration for the event is possible at any time through viennaup.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos