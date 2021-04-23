Ontario reports 4,505 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths





Ontario is reporting 4,505 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total province now stands at 437, 310. The number of cases on Friday has risen to over 4,000 as Thursday recorded 3,682 new infections. On Wednesday, 4,212 new cases were registered. According to Friday report, 1,257 cases were registered in Toronto, 1,237 in the Peel Region, 412 in York, 247 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham. All other local public health units reported less than 200 new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 7,863 while 34 more deaths have been recorded. Read more: Doug Ford confirms paid leave program for incoming workers, apologizes for dismissal The story goes down the ad Meanwhile, 387,712 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 88 percent of known cases. Resolved issues rose by 4,698 from the day before. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday. Ontario reported that 2,287 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (decreased 63 days ago) with an all-time high of 818 patients in intensive care units (up to 12) and 593 patients in the ICU in one fan (increased by 5). Active cases in Ontario now stand at 41,735 less than the day before when it was at 41,962, but from April 16 when it was at 39,977. At the height of the second wave of the coronavirus in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. The government said 56,206 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently 31,363 backlog tests awaiting results. A total of 13.778955 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. Trends COVID-19 variant first discovered in India found in Canada. What we know so far

The first known case of rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine confirmed in Ontario As of 8 p.m. Thursday, a total of 4,400,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This marks an increase of 133,872 vaccines in the last day. There are 355,208 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the currently approved vaccines in Canada. The first three require two strokes administered a few weeks apart, while the fourth requires only one. J&J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada. The story goes down the ad Disturbing variants in Ontario Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), B.1.351 (first discovered in South Africa), P .1 (first discovered in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no defined origin. VOC B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant type known in 46,905 different cases, which has increased by 2,700 since the previous day, 134 cases B.1.351 variant which has increased by 21, and 224 cases of variant P. 1 that is increasing by six. The story goes down the ad See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos