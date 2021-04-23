International
Centers to install oxygen generating plants at several Delhi hospitals
As the medical infrastructure in Delhi is on the verge of collapse and the massive COVID flood continues, the Center decided to install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generating plants in various state hospitals, which will have a capacity to generate 1,000 liters of oxygen per minute. news agency PTI reported. The decision was made during a high-level COVID review meeting chaired by Union Minister of Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan.
“A decision was made to immediately install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at AIIMS Hospital, NIC Jhajjar, Safdarjung, LHMC and Dr RML. These plants will have a capacity to generate 1,000 liters of oxygen per minute,” it said. in the statement.
He also reviewed the readiness of central government hospitals in the national capital for the clinical management of COVID-19 critically ill patients, a health ministry statement said.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said the meeting was held today to discuss setting up beds dedicated to COVID and ICU at four government hospitals – AIIMS, Lady Hardinge, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung.
“These hospitals have also been asked to make preparations to add more beds if the pandemic grows further,” he added.
Meanwhile, at the city’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at least 25 patients underwent covid-19 in the last 24 hours, due to a lack of medical oxygen. In a statement issued Friday, the hospital’s medical director said, “The 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours in the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Oxygen must to rise urgently. The lives of 60 other sick patients at risk. “
Following the incident, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the city’s oxygen supply. During the COVID review meeting with the Prime Minister, he said, I ask with folded hands for the Prime Minister to give instructions to the Prime Ministers to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen tanks coming to Delhi. “
“People in great pain due to lack of oxygen. We are afraid that a great tragedy may occur due to lack of oxygen and we will never be able to forgive ourselves. I ask you with folded arms to lead all CM to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen tanks coming to Delhi “, he said during the meeting.
Meanwhile, in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said six private hospitals had depleted their oxygen supply by Thursday evening.
Delhi on Thursday reported over 26,000 Covid-19 cases. The city, hit hardest by the second rapid wave of infections, recorded 306 deaths, the highest in the last 24 hours. The city’s positivity rate has gone to 36.24%, the highest so far.
The total number of victims went to 13,193 and the case load to 9,56,348 of which 91,618 are active cases of Covid-19.
(With contributions from agencies)
