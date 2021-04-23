Colombia: Amnesty International publishes a letter from around the world seeking protection for defender Jani Silva





Today, on Earth Day, Amnesty International launched its own A letter from the world campaign to demand that Colombian authorities immediately take effective measures to ensure the safety of environmentalist Jani Silva. Last year, as part of Amnestys’ global campaign Write about Rights, the largest human rights event on the planet, more than 415,363 people from dozens of countries around the world took action demanding the protection of Jani Silva, who risks being killed for protecting the Amazon and the rights of more than 1,200 people living in the Amazon Pearl Agricultural Reserve Area in Putumayo. Since I am defending my territory, people have held a gun to my head [and threatened] to kill me. But, staying in my territory, we can not flee or let fear overwhelm us. Jani Silva

In the new campaign launched today, Amnesty International used an algorithm to condense hundreds of letters of solidarity sent to Jani Silva in a single letter symbolizing global solidarity and urging the Colombian authorities to take strong and effective measures to protect her life and guarantee its safety. IN a video released today, 14 public figures, including artists, singers and comedians from seven countries, read aloud the letter to Jani Silva. From the bottom of my heart I can say that this campaign is what has kept me alive because I was so close to death but it never happened. “Despite everything, today we are alive and that is what matters,” said Jani Silva. Since I am defending my territory, people have held a gun to my head [and threatened] to kill me. But, staying in my territory, we can not flee or let fear overwhelm us. We must continue to fight as when there are threats against our territory, not only to those who are under threat but to the whole world, because we must defend the land that gives us life. Jani Silva has dedicated her life to protecting the Amazon and the life that exists in it from the efforts of armed groups and multinational companies to take control of its territory. She has led reforestation programs and advocated for the implementation of the Peace Agreement signed in 2016 between the FARC-EP and the Colombian government. She has suffered death threats in retaliation for her work, but Colombian authorities have not developed a comprehensive and effective plan to ensure her safety. Since January 2020, state protection has proven insufficient to prevent seven security incidents Jani Silva has experienced, including persecution by unknown individuals, illegal digital surveillance by the Colombian Army, death threats, multiple shootings with guns within meters of her home, and discovering a plan to kill her. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Duncan Tucker:[email protected]

