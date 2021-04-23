Three men from New York were arrested, accused of withdrawing $ 30 million from the international bank





Three Brooklyn men have been arrested and charged with stealing more than $ 30 million in cash and other valuables from safes at banks across Europe, federal authorities said. A grand jury indictment charged Val Cooper, 56, Alex Levin, 52, and Garry Smith, 49, with money laundering conspiracy and violation of the Travel Act following a series of alleged thefts between March 2015 and October 2019 at banks in Ukraine , Russia, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and France. The men “targeted foreign banks that did not appear to have certain security features, including video surveillance cameras in certain areas,” according to the indictment. They opened accounts in those branches to enter safe rooms where they “used sophisticated camera equipment, including the borescope, to photograph the inside of other individuals’ safe deposit box locks,” the court document said. This allowed Smith to enter the safe rooms, use the “duplicate keys to open the” boxes and steal “their contents, including currency, gold bars, jewelry and other possessions,” according to the indictment. The crimes we allege in this indictment read as something that comes out of Hollywood fabrications, FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said in a statement. “The thieves used sophisticated tools to disrupt security systems at foreign banks and tried to cover their tracks by laundering money through US banks.” Cooper was arrested Tuesday and scheduled for a suspended hearing on Friday, according to his attorney Tony Mirvis. “There is more to this issue than the government has presented,” Mirvis told NBC News. “As the case goes on, we expect his innocence to become clear.” Levin allegedly financed the operation and “bought sophisticated camera equipment used in the theft,” according to the indictment. Levin’s lawyers acknowledged that their client may have bought some equipment, as claimed by the government, but said that does not make him a criminal. Levin was arrested Tuesday and released after posting $ 500,000 worth of bonds, his defense team said. “Levins’ actions to obtain the items, however, without knowing what the items would be used for, is not a crime,” according to a statement from the husband’s defense lawyer, Nicholas Dayan. Smith was ordered to be held unconditionally after his arrest on Tuesday, according to defense attorney Jeremy M. Iandolo, who declined to comment further.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos