INOVIO planning for the former US Global Phase 3 test for the INO-4800

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on launching drugs specifically designed to DNA to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer and HPV-related diseases, announced today that is planning for a former US phase 3 trial for its COVID-19, INO-4800 vaccine candidate. Given the growing availability of authorized vaccines for emergency use, the Executive Office of the Joint Defense Department for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in coordination with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health (OASD (HA)) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA), will cut funding for the Phase 3 segment of the INNOVATE trial, while continuing to fund the completion of the ongoing Phase 2 segment. In correspondence, JPEO informed INOVIO: “The decision “This changes the environment of COVID-19 with the rapid introduction of vaccines. This decision is not a reflection of the price or the product, but rather a rapid environment associated with the former Operation Warp. Speed ​​of decisions about future products.”

This decision does not affect the other work that INOVIO does with the US government and is neither the result of partial clinical maintenance nor a reflection of the data generated so far for the INO-4800 vaccines. With existing global partners such as INOVIO China partner, Advaccine, and International Vaccine Institute(IVI,) the company is planning for a global test primarily of the former US Phase 3 based on future evaluation of Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity data. INOVIO continues to evaluate its pan-COVID variant vaccine, INO-4802, to protect against current and future disturbing variants, as well as assess the growth capabilities for the INO-4800. INOVIO remains well positioned to support the needs of pandemic and endemic vaccines with INO-4800 and INO-4802. INOVIO and its partners and collaborators look forward to being part of the global solution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including current and future variants.

About INO-4800

INO-4800 is the candidate for the INOVIO DNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. INOVIO has extensive experience working with coronaviruses and was the first company to launch a Phase 2a test for INO-4700, a DNA vaccine candidate for a associated coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) .

Composed of an optimized plasmid DNA, the INO-4800 is delivered directly to cells in the body through a smart proprietary device to produce a strong and tolerable immune response. INO-4800 is the only nucleic acid-based vaccine that is stable at room temperature for more than a year, at 37C for more than a month, has a five-year shelf life provided at normal cooling temperature, and there is no need to stand up during transport or storage all of these are important considerations when preparing for mass immunizations.

About INOVIO DNA Drugs Platform

INOVIO has 15 currently developing DNA drug clinical programs focused on HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, including MERS and COVID-19-associated coronaviruses developed under grants from the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovations (CEPI) and US Department of Defense. DNA drugs consist of optimized DNA plasmids, which are small strands of double-stranded DNA that are synthesized or rearranged by computer sequencing technology and created to produce a specific immune response. in the body.

INOVIO DNA drugs deliver optimized plasmids directly to cells intramuscularly or intradermally using INOVIO’s proprietary handheld device called CELLECTRA. CELLECTRA the device uses a short electrical pulse to reversibly open small pores in the cell to allow plasmids to enter, overcoming a major limitation of DNA and other nucleic acid approaches, such as mRNA. Once inside the cell, DNA plasmids enable the cell to produce the target antigen. The antigen is processed naturally in the cell and elicits the T cell-mediated immune response and antibodies. Administration with CELLECTRA the device ensures that the DNA drug is efficiently delivered directly to the body’s cells, where it can go to work to stimulate an immune response. INOVIO DNA medicines do not interfere with or alter the DNA of an individual in any way. The advantages of the INOVIO DNA medicine platform are how quickly DNA medicines can be designed and manufactured; durability of products, which do not require freezing in storage and transport; and the strong immune response, safety profile, and tolerance that have been observed in clinical trials.

With more than 3,000 patients receiving INOVIO investigative DNA drugs in more than 7,000 applications in a range of clinical trials, INOVIO has a strong history of rapidly generating DNA drug candidates with the potential to meet global urgent needs of health.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly launching DNA-designed drugs specifically designed to treat and protect humans from infectious diseases, cancer and HPV-related diseases. INOVIO is the first and only company that has clinically demonstrated that a DNA drug can be delivered directly to cells in the body through a proprietary smart device to produce a strong and tolerable immune response. Specifically, the leading candidate for the INOVIO VGX-3100 is the first DNA drug to reach efficacy endpoints in a Phase 3, Discover 1, clinical trial for the treatment of precancerous cervical dysplasia caused by HPV-16 and / or HPV-18. The VGX-3100 also demonstrated positive Phase 2 efficacy results in specific trials evaluating the treatment of precancerous vulvar dysplasia and anal dysplasia. Also in development are programs targeting HPV-related cancers and a rare HPV-related disease, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); non-HPV-related cancers multiforme glioblastoma (GBM) and prostate cancer; as well as DNA vaccine development programs for externally funded infectious diseases in Zika, Lassa fever, Ebola, HIV and coronavirus associated with MERS and COVID-19. Partners and contributors include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparation Innovation (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) / Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological Radiological and Biological Protection, Nuclear (JPEO-CBRND) / Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccine Testing Network, International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Kaneka Eurogentec, CBRN Medical Protection Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, Institutes, Cancer Institutes National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, The Walter Reed Army Research Institute, and the Wistar Institute. INOVIO is also a proud recipient of the Women on Boards 2020 “W” label recognizing companies with more than 20% women on their board of directors. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

