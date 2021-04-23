Ghana – Delta Drone International expands powers with global mining company – sUAS News





Delta Drone International has expanded its service offering with one of the world’s largest gold mining companies by offering light detection and modification solutions (LIDAR) in Ghana

The additional project starts in April 2021, generating about $ 70,000 in revenue

Delta Drone International will offer real-time LIDAR drone solutions to explore expanding Ghana’s mining site through its specialist mining brand, Rocketmine The global drone provider as a Delta Drone International (ASX: DLT) service has

expanded its contract liability with one of the world’s largest gold mining companies in Ghana. Delta Drone International will provide its Detection and Light Scale (LIDAR) capabilities to assist the company in considering possible real-time mine site extensions in its various locations. The new service adds to Delta Drone Internationals’ growing list of drone-based data services it has been providing to the mining conglomerate over the past three years. For commercial and security reasons, the mining company cannot be detected. Delta Drone International CEO Christopher Clark said: Asking for additional services from our corporate clients is a testament to the core value that our service model can provide and our ability to deliver tailored solutions outside our core scope. Having specialized brands by sectors allows our field staff to gain a deep understanding of specific industries and work closely with our customers to incorporate our services into their day-to-day operations and help solve challenges with them. which face. The challenge for this client is to use real-time ground quality reports to more effectively evaluate my site expansion options. Through our LIDAR air capabilities, we will provide the data they need, in the timeframe, that they need and allow them to focus only on their core business operations. The trust that our enterprise clients have in us to help solve these types of challenges through an outsourced solution is the reason we have long customer relationships and are drone-as-a-service providers in Africa. We are seeing increasing demand to use our LIDAR capability to create these digital elevation models that allow companies to see below the dense forest and other surface vegetation and more accurately determine the suitability of the area for certain types of infrastructure and how how a site can be used. About Delta Drone International Delta Drone International is a multinational provider of databases and technology solutions for the mining, agricultural and engineering data industries. It provides aerial surveillance and mapping, security and surveillance, and explosion monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully external AI service and fast data retrieval that allows enterprise customers to focus on ground operations while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air . Has an in-house proprietary technology, an R&D and integration center, and expertise specializing in designing, developing, and providing the best classroom security systems for commercial aircraft deliveries, crowdfunding drone flights, and urban areas. as well as broader visual viewing missions (BVLOS). For more information, please visit https://www.dlti.com.au/

