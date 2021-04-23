Coronavirus: Variants now more than half of Canada’s new cases, modeling shows

OTTAWA – The troubling variants make up more than half of the newly reported COVID-19 infections and will require ongoing ongoing public health measures to control the third wave, new federal modeling shows.

Updated predictions of where the pandemic is heading in Canada showed that as previously predicted, Canada is seeing a strong resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Although, there are early signs that spring is beginning to return, according to the presentation by the Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Howard Njoo.

Federal data show that more troubling contagious variants are triggering the third wave, as a result, national indicators of illness and severity have increased significantly over the past month.

The Canadian Public Health Agency notes the introduction of disturbing variants in Canada as they occur in mid-December, which was a week before the first variant case was discovered, but over the next four months they became more widespread. .

On average over the past seven days, Canada has seen more than 8,400 new cases per day and an increasing number of people becoming seriously ill and end up in hospital or admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

Responding to modeling figures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation in Canada remains critical.

Across the country, the number of new daily cases has more than doubled in the past month. Hospital admissions have also increased and are still increasing. And there are more contagious and dangerous variants out there, he said.

Right now, Canada is seeing the largest increase in hospitalizations among those aged 40-59, while across the country there has been a significant decline in the number of people aged 80 or older getting infected. , which is largely attributed to high immunization rates in that demographic.



In a small indication that the strongest public health restrictions imposed in some provinces since the last modeling update in March are working, the Rt or effective reproduction number is below one for the first time per week, which federal officials say health officials say it is an early sign those precautions are working.

Modeling notes that some recent blockages have only just taken effect and so it may be too soon to determine how much impact they will have to help further flatten the curve. Although, if people continue to limit their close contacts, stay home as long as possible, and follow other local rules, the third wave may subside in the coming weeks.

The epidemic has declined from a growth pattern, largely driven by recent epidemic growth declines in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. However, RT is still in one in other areas of Canada and must be constantly kept under one to put the epidemic under sustained control, Tam said.

The latest long-range projection given on March 26 showed that, even if Canadians kept the current number of people they come in contact with every day, COVID-19 cases were set to rise to levels not yet experienced. in Canada during this pandemic.

The presentation on Friday shows that this projection remains the same, and therefore tough measures must be taken to control these highly transmissible variants as vaccines continue to spread.



We can and will beat this third wave again. What we need to do is clear: We need to stay home and avoid personal contact, and if you absolutely need to say other words, for essential reasons continue to follow public health guidelines, the Prime Minister said, stressing that he was aware of the level of pandemic fatigue people are feeling, 14 months after the COVID-19 crisis.

The Public Health Agency of Canada predicts, in the next two weeks, Canada will see a slower increase in cases reaching up to 1,281,040, although deaths may increase slightly by up to 24,570 by May 2nd.

Since the introduction of Friday, 23,822 people have died in Canada from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and a total of 1,155,837 cases have been reported.

On Friday, Tam provided more insight into what summer might look like if Canada is able to step into the third wave, providing two possible scenarios that show how essential it will be to get the vaccine in Canada being returned to a normal degree of life. Even after a dose, it is possible to be sure to start lifting restrictive public health checks and allow more activities this summer.

For example:

If 75 per cent of adults have their first actions and 20 per cent have their second, hospital capacity would not be exceeded if restrictions were eased; nevertheless

If 55 percent of adults take a first dose and 20 percent have a second, hospital capacity would be widely exceeded in the fall.

In addition to receiving vaccines, faster delivery as well as control, tracking and transmission tracking in the meantime will be essential to any relief of public health measures, she said.



These models give us hope, illustrating that there is a safe way to remove the most restrictive public health measures by this summer, if enough people are vaccinated, Tam said. The more people who are vaccinated, the safer it will be to remove public health restrictions. This is why it is so important to roll up our sleeves.

In an interview on CTV News Channel, Ontario Scientific Director COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board Dr. Peter Juni said he can see things starting to turn in the coming months.

“I’m a little optimistic right now. And it’s not just about vaccines that we see a shift, you know, in people who really try to have a lot of solidarity with others,” he said.