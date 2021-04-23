The new COVID-19 integrated response team was launched in the Waterloo Region





With two dozen new allegations leveled in the Waterloo Region for ignoring pandemic measures, Regional Mayor Karen Redman is irritated by the number of people ignoring the precautions set to limit the spread of the virus. The situation in the Waterloo Region remains serious, Redman said. Our hospitals and the provincial health system are extremely tense. Read more: COVID-19-related death associated with building explosion in Waterloo Region “I feel the same disappointment and I know the anger that many in the community expressed when they see these illegal rallies. The vast majority of residents are following public health education guidelines, and yet a small number in our community are putting public health at risk.















Redman said the Waterloo Regional Police was building an integrated response team along with municipal regulation to deal with the issue. The story goes down the ad Waterloo Regional Police Services will work to enforce our municipal law and ensure a proactive and accountable approach is taken to complaints and inspections about violations of the Reopened Ontario Act and the Civil Protection Emergency Management Act, he explained. she. Trends “This situation is urgent.” Why pregnant women are flooding the Canadian ICU

COVID-19 variant first discovered in India found in Canada. What we know so far Shortly afterwards, police provided further details about the new integrated response team. They say four new teams will be created that will be available at all times to deal with pandemic-related complaints and will start on Sunday. Behaviors such as hosting or attending large gatherings jeopardize the spread of COVID-19 and place a significant strain on our public health system and on the health and safety of our community, said Chief Bryan Larkin. Critically it is essential that we take steps to enforce these restrictions to ensure the health and safety of the community. We want to thank those who continue to follow the public health guidelines and encourage everyone to continue working together to ensure that we can return to normalcy soon. Read more: Coronavirus Tracker How many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today? Redman said 18 of the 25 new charges occurred between April 15 and 21 with an overwhelming majority coming to Cambridge. Waterloo Public Health issued a ticket to Waterloo Curves and Contours Body Sculpting for non-compliance with a continuing order to act while a closure order is in place, Redman said, noting the fine is for $ 880. The story goes down the ad The Cambridge City Council issued 15 tickets to private residences for gatherings. Those fines were also $ 880 as law enforcement officials in Waterloo also issued six $ 880 tickets to private residences. Read more: COVID-19 2 Toronto police officers charged after attending the large church meeting in Aylmer, Ont. Moreover, law enforcement officers at Kitchener University and Waterloo-Laurier University also distributed tickets to people ignoring on-site collection limits to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Security GRT issues a ticket to Allen Station (in Waterloo) for disrespecting a face covered by law that carries a $ 240 fine, Redman said. See link » <br />

