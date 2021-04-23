International
Kremlin critic Navalny ends hunger strike, but political prospects darken
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin jailed critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin a gradual hunger strike after receiving medical attention, even as political prospects for him and his movement darkened.
Being optimistic and emotional, the 44-year-old opposition politician said in an Instagram post that his hunger strike and the support he had received in Russia and the West had made great progress.
The deteriorating health of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic opponent, and the authorities’ initial failure to give him the treatment he sought had sparked a Western diplomatic offensive created to capture Moscow for concessions.
In the Instagram post published by his lawyers, Navalny said he was still seeking to be seen by a doctor of his choice, the original cause for his hunger strike, and that he was losing consciousness in parts of his legs and arms. .
He said, however, he had been seen twice by civilian doctors and underwent tests. It would take 24 days to resolve the hunger strike he launched on March 31, he added.
“Given the progress and all the circumstances, I have started to go on hunger strike,” he wrote.
Supporters and friends reacted with relief, but sources close to the Kremlin and some activists said his political movement – the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) – was on the verge of receiving a possible bodily blow from authorities.
ALBANIAN REGULATION
A Russian court is expected to rule next week on a request by a Moscow prosecutor to formally outlaw the regional headquarters of BFK and Navalny – the backbone of his movement – on the grounds that he is an extremist group.
Such a decision, if it happens, would give the authorities the legal power to arrest and imprison his supporters simply for being activists.
A source close to the Kremlin predicted that Navalny’s allies would fight after the decision.
It will be their end as an agent of influence, the source said. They will be forced to find new ways to communicate with their supporters … They will need time to regain momentum.
The same source said authorities were willing to imprison some of Navalny’s allies whom they considered the most radical.
Only a few are likely to go to jail, really hot leaders, the source said. Authorities do not want to look like cannibals.
Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s closest allies, declined to comment like the other aides.
The protest movement in Russia will be crushed and beheaded on a large scale, but it will not disappear, said Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speech writer.
People who do not like Putin will hardly start liking him after that. Otherwise, their anger will increase, but their outbursts will be more spontaneous and less organized, he said.
ARRESTS, PROTESTS
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Russia on Wednesday in support of Navalny and more than 1,800 were arrested.
Pavel Chikov, a lawyer and rights activist, predicted that in the coming weeks the ruling could force Navalny supporters to move more out of their online activities.
But he said many disgruntled Russians were not Navalny supporters and that some would continue to protest when they liked it.
Their habit of going out on the streets will not disappear, Chikov said.
Navalny was jailed for 2-1 / 2 years in February for offenses on condition he and his supporters said they were fabricated.
He launched his hunger strike after saying prison authorities had refused him access to a doctor of his choice, despite his complaints of acute back and leg pain.
Authorities at the IK-2 correctional facility about 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is serving his sentence, said they had offered him prison medical care but he had refused.
His supporters said he had turned it down because it was substandard and, in some cases, outdated and dangerous.
Navalny survived a poisonous attack with a nerve agent last year, which Russia denied had carried out.
Additional reporting by Anton Zverev, Polina Ivanova and Polina Nikolskaya; edited by Mark Trevelyan and Andrew Heavens
