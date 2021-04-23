David Y. Ige | NOTICE FOR NEWS DBEDT: PIONEER AND PARONE INDUSTRY OF TRADE FOREIGN TRADE, TRADE, HOMER A. MAXEY, SPENDS AWAY





NOTICE FOR NEWS DBEDT: PIONEER AND PARONE INDUSTRY OF TRADE FOREIGN TRADE, TRADE, HOMER A. MAXEY, SPENDS AWAY Posted on April 23, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom HONOLULU is deeply saddened that the Foreign Trade Zone no. 9 and the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism announced the death of Homer A. Maxey, Jr. Mr Maxey died at his home in Kailua on Wednesday, April 14, at the age of 92 with his wife, Mahina, at his side. Gov. David Ige said Homer Maxey helped build Hawaii’s future at a critical juncture as the state moved toward expanding its economic base. His work in the maritime and international trade industry was immeasurable. Homer Maxey was instrumental in shaping the Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) program in Hawaii and served as the first Administrator no. 9 of the Foreign Trade Zone from 1966 until retirement in 1993. Mr. Maxey was an industry pioneer, establishing the first oil refinery in the country to use FTZ procedures in their operations; the first flower factory operations to use FTZ for export markets and the first clothing production operation for export markets. Each of these pioneers led to the industrialization and expansion of the Hawaiian economy. Through his work, Homer and FTZ9 were the first U.S. Foreign Trade Zone to receive the Presidents E Award for Excellence in Export. When Mr. Maxey started with FTZ9, there were only eight other foreign trade zones in the US Now, there are 294 Approved Zones and 857 Sub-Zones across the country. Through his visionary work and dedication to the Foreign Trade Zone program, he created an indelible legacy not only for the local industry, but one that is recognized nationwide, said David Sikkink, the current Administrator of FTZ9s. Homer illustrated the Spirit Aloha and will be severely lost. Mr. Maxey was also one of the ten founders of the National Association of Foreign Trade Zones (NAFTZ) and served as its first president from 1973 to 1975. In 2020, the NAFTZ established the first A. Homey Lawyer Award. awarded the industry professional who is nationally recognized for their work on behalf of the Association and also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of Foreign Trade Areas for his consistent involvement and service to the Association. FTZ9 expresses its deepest condolences to the Homer Maxey family. # # #

