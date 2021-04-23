Canada bans flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

The federal government will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid rising COVID-19 charges in India and concerns about coronavirus changes.

At a virtual press conference Thursday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that because an increasing number of passengers from both countries have arrived in Canada with COVID-19, all commercial and private passenger flights from those countries will be canceled. are prohibited from 11:30 pm Thursday night.

Cargo flights will still be allowed in order to maintain deliveries of essential supplies, such as vaccines and personal protective equipment, he said.

Alghabra said air passengers leaving India or Pakistan but arriving in Canada via a third country will have to produce a negative result on the COVID-19 test taken at their last point of departure before being allowed to enter Canada.

“As we have seen with our third wave, the COVID-19 pandemic could change rapidly,” Alghabra said. “New variants could spread even faster than before and our health system is feeling the pressure even more than ever before.”

WATCH | Minister of Transport why the ban on flights from India and Pakistan was not done sooner:

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Ottawa began to see “alarming data” on positive tests again linked to flights from India in “the last day or so”. 2:16

All travelers arriving in Canada by land or air from any country must show a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks; some exceptions are made for essential workers. Air passengers must quarantine for up to three days at an approved hotel while awaiting COVID-19 test results and must test again 10 days upon arrival.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that while only 1.8 per cent of all air passengers entering Canada are safe for COVID-19, an increasing number of passengers on flights arriving from India and Pakistan have been positive in recent days. last.

Hajdu said federal data show that people traveling from India accounted for 50 per cent of all positive tests, despite the fact that Indian travelers account for only 20 per cent of trips to this country. Hajdu said the number is just as high for travelers from Pakistan.

“Importers it is important that we continue to have strong measures in place to protect against imports as we look at the provinces and territories around this country struggling to protect their Canadian citizens through the third wave,” Hajdu said.

“By eliminating direct travel from these countries, public health experts will have time to assess the ongoing epidemiology of this region and reassess the situation as the region works to reduce transmission and protect its people.”

Caseloadsexplode in India

India has become a global hotspot for coronavirus recently, with more than 314,000 new infections reported today. A new variant of COVID-19, B1617, has been discovered there and experts say it may be behind a massive increase that is destroying the country and stressing its hospital system.

Both British Columbia and Quebec have confirmed cases of variant B1617 in their provinces 39 cases in BC since April 4 and one case in Quebec.

Health Canada data show that 112 flights that landed in Canada since April 7 have been carried out by at least one passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19, including 32 from Delhi and two from Lahore, Pakistan.

There were also 10 such flights from France, 20 from many cities in the United States and 10 from the United Arab Emirates.

Following the announcement, Air Canada said it would temporarily suspend all passenger flights between India and Canada after today.

Two flights are scheduled to arrive from Delhi within the next 24 hours. One flight to Toronto is already on the way and one to Vancouver will depart this evening, according to a statement from the airline.

Air Canada does not operate in Pakistan.

LOOK | The new variant of the coronavirus has two mutations, it is more transmissible, says the doctor:

A new variant of interest, first discovered in India, contains two mutations of the coronavirus. These mutations make it more transmissible and more likely to avoid certain antibody responses, says Dr. Cora Constantinescu of the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary. 2:44

The new travel restrictions come after opposition leaders and prime ministers pressed the federal government to suspend flights from hotspots.

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued today, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legaulturgeur the federal government to reduce the number of incoming international flights and secure the Canada-US land border

“There is an urgent need to address issues with cross-border testing and quarantine, including falsified COVID-19 test documentation, passengers choosing [for] fines on enforcement [with] “quarantine requirements, or travel by private vehicle / plane to avoid quarantine, among several other areas of concern,” they write.

“While it is essential that the transport of essential goods is not impeded by border measures, it is also essential that all non-essential travel be restricted. The introduction of stricter measures for travelers crossing land borders is an important step in achieving that goal and to make sure that collectively we are doing everything we can to protect our citizens. “

Following the announcement, Legaulttweeted his satisfaction with the government’s decision to suspend flights.

LOOK | Conservative leader calls for suspension of international flights:

Erin O’Toole calls for a temporary ban on flights coming from known COVID points so that Canadian officials can cope with the spread of virus variants. 1:43

Earlier today, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toolealso called for a temporary suspension of certain flights to control the B1617 variant and P1, first discovered in Brazil.

“We need to move quickly to stop the entry of new variants into Canada and their further spread. We need to secure our borders,” hetold told a news conference today.

“It’s too late for Justin Trudeau to take action. The federal government should temporarily suspend flights from hotspots immediately.”

Alghabra said there are currently no direct flights from Brazil to Canada and the government will be reluctant to stop further commercial flights if they support the data.

In late December, the government stopped flights arriving from the UK in a bid to keep away a sticky variant of COVID 19 that first appeared there.

But B117 reached the Canadian coast and the Canadian Public Health Agency was reporting 70,253 cases of Wednesday’s COVID-19 variants.