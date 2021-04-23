Homeless people in Rome receive free COVID-19 shots – and a visit from the Pope





VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis visited homeless and needy people receiving free COVID-19 vaccine from his charity in the Vatican on Friday as he celebrated his name day, St. George’s Day. About 600 of the 1,400 people who took a first dose a few weeks ago received their second stroke on Friday. Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio 82 years ago in Buenos Aires, spent about 30 minutes talking to some of the recipients, many from the area around the Vatican. As they sang and shouted auguri (best wishes) for his name day, he offered them food and cakes, including a giant Easter chocolate egg that the volunteers opened, giving him a piece. The Vatican has also launched a campaign that allows donors to contribute, through the website of the Vatican call office, the cost of a vaccine intended for people in poor countries. Named the vaccine sospeso (suspended vaccine), it takes its name from the tradition of caffe sospeso in Naples, through which people leave money to pay for a coffee for a person in need, whose identity is known only by the bartender. Francis, who has been vaccinated, as well as former Pope Benedict, 93, has said that taking a stroke is the ethical choice if there is no serious medical reason not to do so. Under Francis, the Vatican has set up a number of structures to help the homeless Roma population, including a clinic, spa and haircut services. Reporting by Philip Pullella; edited by John Stonestreet

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos