News: Chemonics joins CIES 2021 to discuss pressing global education issues

From April 25 to May 2, Chemonics will join the global education community at 2021 Annual Virtual Conference of the Comparative and International Educational Society (CIES 2021) to introduce and exchange lessons from implementation and to discuss high-priority education issues. Chemistry specialists will present a range of topics facing the education community, including approaches to universal design for learning, reading pandemic reform, distance learning, and safe schooling in conflict zones. The theme of this year’s conference is Social Responsibility Within Changing Contexts, a movement against the global backdrop of rapidly shifting environments resulting from pandemics, social movements, and other socio-economic and political changes. Within these contexts, education experts have adapted and innovated rapidly. Attendees will use the conference as an opportunity to share lessons learned, best practices, and case studies on what works to ensure that teachers and programs can continue to provide high quality, inclusive, and accessible education. . Chemonics will participate in 10 virtual presentations. Among the presentations, Chemonics Protogene Ndahayo and Steve Blunden will show how the USAID Soma Umenye project is, in partnership with the Rwanda Board of Education. conducting the first national census in Rwanda for developing reading skills using the Early Class Reading Assessment tool. Chemonics will also introduce mixed approaches to instructional training, including a case study from USAID Read With Me projects by Terry Giles and Fayziddin Niyozov on digital innovations to strengthen ongoing long-distance professional development opportunities for mentors, trainers and teachers. in Tajikistan. For more information on these and other presentations, see the full schedule below. CIES is an important opportunity for practitioners, researchers and students to come together in the education space to share what really works, said Audrey Spencer, head of Chemonics global practice for Education and Youth. The past year has been extremely challenging and has led to some equally incredible innovations in the sector from assessment tools that provide real-time data that helps teachers, parents and mentors understand students’ needs and respond to them. in interactive teacher support platforms that promote decision-making and reform at the classroom and systems level. CIES will allow us to take a break and reflect on what works and how we can continue to improve the quality of education for all. Chemonics education programming centers to support the increased competence and confidence that education actors must achieve in every student. Focusing first on those in the margins, we develop educational resources and processes that are flexible, evidence-based, and integrate multiple methods and modalities. Visit our website to learn more about Chemonics work in education. Chemists at CIES 2021: Monday, April 26th Tuesday, April 27th Wednesday, April 28th Thursday, April 29th

