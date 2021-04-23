International
Winnipeg documentary describes how Muslims observed Ramadan during COVID-19
A Winnipeg-based filmmaker collected video footage from Muslims around the world and created a documentary to show how they observed Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was kind of feeling the anxiety of our time and my response is usually to try to do something creative and something positive to bring it out into the world,” said Nilufer Rahman, an independent filmmaker and filmmaker.
“The Year We Fasted Alone”, with submissions from Muslims in a dozen countries, will premiere at noon on CT on Saturday in Angel Movie Page, Tha Rahmani.
The year 2020 marked the first time Muslims observed Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and increased spiritual respect, without joining, Rahman said.
“It’s not just about not eating and drinking and fasting, but it’s very much a community experience,” she said. “Muslims all over the world will break up together, go to the mosque, pray together,” she said.
“The idea of not being able to experience Ramadan with the community and others in that way was very unusual. It was unparalleled.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=https://youtu.be/VQkj67VjEoI
Ramadan is the name of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is considered the holiest month for Muslims around the world.
Muslims believe that some of the first verses of the Qur’an, the sacred text of Islam, were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan, so there is a particular emphasis on reciting and re-associating with the Qur’an during this time.
Ramadan is a month when Muslims abstain from basic needs and desires, such as eating, drinking, and having sex, from dawn to dusk. Muslims start each fast with a meal before dawn and break the sunset dawn traditionally with dates followed by a full meal.
Ramadan is seen as a time for Muslims to deepen their relationship with God while increasing their physical endurance and discipline.
Fasting during this month is considered to be one of the main pillars of Islam.
Ramadans are an important point in history to mark, Rahman said, so she issued a worldwide Muslim appeal a year ago seeking to show how they observed Ramadan in a time of physical distancing and isolation. .
The goal was to create a film that shows everyone’s similarities and their connection and to do so without collaborating with many people, she said.
Rahman ended up receiving 35 submissions from people living in 12 different countries.
“I already knew there were so many wonderful voices and stories out there, and I just wanted to be able to put some of them together and weave them together into a universal story with which I know people will be able to connect with him, “she said.
After observing Ramadan twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahman predicts some changes will stick in the future.
While people will always be able to reunite again, the virtual communities that some Muslims have created are likely to continue as well, expanding the community, she said.
“We hope the Ramadan experience is an improved experience and there will be plenty of opportunities for people to connect and learn and do all the things we want to do in Ramadan,” she said.
