Sharing Economy International invests to develop NFT technology in ECrent to open digital item sharing





Hong Kong, 23 April 2021 / PRNewswire / – Traditionally, when we talk about the division of the economy, people would think of cars, bicycles, cell phone chargers, apartments, or they could even be umbrellas, toys, etc. Everything about the division of the economy has been tangible things that will be allocated to the necessary consumer through a lease agreement. The split item will go and return through physical transactions. But in the digital world, digital products such as digital arts, music, video games are more difficult to control and record ownership and usethrough a P2P sharing model. As a pioneer in the sharing economy market, based on the Sharing Block engine which is the transaction engine based on blocking technology that Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCQB: SEII) has developed to handle item sharing transactions between people at ECrent today. Engineers and SEII technology partners while reorganizing and improving the ECrent platform and applications also decide to add NFT technology to the top of the Sharing Block engine. NFT technology will allow users to share their digital products and assets for him other people, either free of charge, or at a fee set by the owner of the digital product. “NFT gives a breakthrough in the sharing market that allows us to not only share our tangible items, but also any of the intangible digital items,” he said. Parkson Yip, SEII Corporate Development Advisor. “SEII is always looking for solutions that can improve the way people can share.In addition to exercise, cars, bicycles, always needs market of digital product sharing and ECrent being the platform to help people connect through their resource sharing, we need to move fast in the digital product sharing market. “ “Blockchain technology adapts very well to the development of economics solution sharing. decentralized the book concept can help us develop a secure and reliable ECrent-based P2P sharing solution. With the development of NFT technology, we will be able to extend to facilitate the sharing of digital items between people as well. We can see that NFT will be implemented in many digital items, as well as other items, such as works of art, which facilitate the tracing of ownership and transaction history of items with a very reliable mechanism. “While NFT is directly linking to products, the information would allow cross-platform support, so items can be shared across different platforms as well, as soon as we all follow the same protocol,” says Yip. Working with technology partners, ECrent will wait to complete and test the new NFT-supported model by the third quarter of 2021. About Sharing Economy International Inc. Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, focused on the goal of technology and global market share of the economy, developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will foster the global development of business sharing through business models for rent. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing business and for acquisition, enabling the general public to understand the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com SOURCE Division of International Economy Inc.

