Should Japan release Fukushima-treated water into the ocean ?, East Asia Top News and Stories

The world will have to keep its fingers crossed

Editorial

Husband of State, India

Yet another environmental crisis seems to be creating and it is hard not to wonder if Japan’s decision equates to contrived pollution.

The fishing industry in the country has argued against releasing water. Worried is concerned that consumers will refuse to buy products from the region.

The ruling has also caused a stir in the international flute, provoking criticism from neighbors. South Korea’s foreign minister expressed “serious regret” on April 12. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has urged Japan to “act responsibly.”

In another departure, the administration of US President Joe Biden appears to support Japan’s decision. The plan also has the backing of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which says the release would be similar to disposing of wastewater at other plants around the world. Scientists argue that the elements left in the water are harmful to humans only in large doses. The world must keep its fingers crossed.

The decision tarnishes Japan’s image

Ding Duo

China Daily, China

Earlier this month, the Japanese government drew the attention of the international community when it announced its decision to release water treated from the Fukushima nuclear plant in the Pacific Ocean.

China, South Korea, Russia and several other countries have expressed great concern or dissatisfaction with the decision.

In contrast, Washington thanked Japan for its efforts to dispose of the treated water from the plant. But it is interesting to note that on April 3, the US also imposed import restrictions on agricultural products produced in Fukushima.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi also took a positive stance on Japan’s announcement. However, neither the US State Department statement nor the IAEA approval can eliminate the concerns of the international community and the public.

Regardless of whether the water release will be implemented in 2023 or not, the official decision of the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga inevitably has a serious negative impact on Japan’s international image.

There are many factors that contributed to this decision being made by the Japanese government.

First, Tokyo Electric Power Company has built many water reservoirs to store nuclear waste, but this is not a long-term solution.

Second, given Japan’s upcoming parliamentary elections, the government’s decision to discharge water into the Pacific is also an attempt to turn hot topics that have not yet been fully discussed into proven facts.

Third, after Mr. Biden took office, the US and Japan strengthened their strategic coordination and their alliance was restored. In this case, even if neighboring countries react strongly, Japan seems to be able to withstand diplomatic pressure.

Since the launch of the Fukushima nuclear waste emission plan proposal, the discussion on marine ecology and industrial safety has not stopped.

The waters around Fukushima are the fishing grounds of local fishermen, but the oceanic interconnection also determines whether the treated water will affect regional and possibly global fisheries, marine ecology and human safety.

As one of the first Asian countries to participate in international ocean governance, Japan has a major influence on global ocean affairs. It must meet the obligations required by international treaties and international law when it comes to how to dispose of treated water.

And as Japan’s most important ally, the US should not play a geopolitical game on this issue, or adopt double standards.

Seoul worries fall on deaf ears

Editorial

Korea Herald, South Korea

President Moon Jae-in stepped forward to add weight to Seoul’s response to Tokyo’s controversial decision to discharge treated water from a crippled power plant in the Pacific Ocean.

He said there is great concern among South Koreans, as the two nations are geographically close to each other and have common waters. He later instructed his government to “actively consider” bringing the matter to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

But concerns raised by Mr Moon and other South Korean officials seem to be falling on deaf ears in Tokyo.

Japan has secured understanding from the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the disposal plan. This may encourage him to ignore concerns from South Korea and other neighboring countries.

Lack of consultation with its neighbors is raising concerns about proper monitoring of water deposition. It may be that sufficiently diluted treated water would not bring harm directly, but it is still uncertain what the long-term effects are.

Instead of insisting on its opposition to water discharge, Seoul should focus on providing objective verification of the safety of these measures.

Dispute between South Korea and Japan over water supply plan risks hampering efforts to strengthen not only their strained bilateral relations, but also their tripartite cooperation with the US

Apparently it was no coincidence that Tokyo announced the plan a few days before Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first personal meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Despite its positive response to Japan’s move, the Biden administration needs to pay more attention to Seoul’s call to Tokyo to ensure transparent disclosure and verification of information.

