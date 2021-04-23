Government flags O2 overuse in hospitals

The Delhi Government on Friday noted the possible excessive use of oxygen by some hospitals, according to the instructions prescribed by the Government of India, and directed the hospitals to urgently conduct an audit in this regard.

The government, in an order issued Friday, also said it would maintain a current stock oxygen cylinders and medical liquid oxygen (LMO) for use in extreme critical situations.

The instructions came amid a severe lack of oxygen in city hospitals which have been left overloaded by an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Government officials said the Capital managed to receive only 178 metric tons of oxygen on Wednesday, against a fixed quota of 375 MT, and 350 MT on Thursday against an increased allocation of 480 MT.

This, even when the demand for oxygen has reached up to 700 MT per day. Data for Friday is still to be summarized, officials said.

It is also noted that some hospitals are using oxygen more than the guidelines prescribed by the Government of India (10lt / min for non-ICU and 24lt / min for ICU patients). Hospitals are required to conduct an urgent audit and identify the cause of overuse and [draft] a strategy to reduce oxygen consumption to the set level. The strategy should be implemented in the shortest possible time. Particular emphasis should be placed on reducing the number of high oxygen utilization systems, such as the HFNC, said the order, a copy of which the Hindustan Times has seen.

She further said, the Government will maintain a buffer of oxygen cylinders and LMO for use in extremely critical situations. Hospitals are required to maintain their supply through normal channels, through designated vendors. The request for allocation from the buffer stock should be made only in critical situations when the oxygen supply is alarmingly low for three hours or less.

Senior government officials said they are yet to compile a comprehensive list of daily allocations for all Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

In the order, the government directed the hospitals to appoint officers in charge to update the oxygen supply in real time and to act as contact points for emergencies.

They were also asked to keep detailed stock records of both medical oxygen and liquid oxygen cylinders, consumption and deliveries, and to submit it to the health department on a daily basis.

The government told hospitals that they would be assigned a daily oxygen quota, which would be reviewed periodically, and instructed suppliers, retailers and refill agencies to submit daily reports to the health department.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued an order elaborating an action plan, which included strict oxygen-based supply to all healthcare facilities, uninterrupted transportation of tankers to Capitals borders, a 24×7 control room to resolve emergency calls from hospitals within 30 minutes, and oxygen audit committees at all hospitals.

The DDMA order on Thursday also said the Delhi government will have to issue a daily schedule specifying the distribution of oxygen to every healthcare facility in the city, adding that the distribution and supply of oxygen within the city will be strictly regulated and will replace any existing contractual arrangements entered into by each health institution with each supplier until further orders.