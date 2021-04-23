Bad software sent mail workers to jail because no one wanted to admit it could be wrong

For the last 20 years UK Post Office staff have been dealing with a part of software called Horizon, which had a fatal flaw: bugs that made it look like employees stole tens of thousands of British pounds. This led to some local postmasters being convicted of crimes and even sent to jail because the Post Office insisted that the software could be trusted. After decades of fighting, 39 people have finally had their beliefs overturned, after what is reported to be the largest abortion of justice the UK has ever seen.

The impact on these employees has been huge: according to the BBC, some have lost marriages or time with their children. Talking to BBC, Janet Skinner said she was taken by her two children for nine months when she was jailed after the software showed a shortage of 59,000. She also says she lost a job offer because of her criminal conviction. The time she and others like her spent in prison could not be bought and it happened because the software took his word for it.

According to BBC, another woman, who swore she was innocent, was taken to jail for theft while she was pregnant. A man reportedly died of suicide after the computer system showed that he had lost nearly 100,000. Within a few months, his replacement also faced losses due to software inconsistencies.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom weighed in, calling the original convictions a terrible injustice

Horizon was made by the Japanese company Fujitsu, and the information from it was used to prosecute 736 Post Office employees between 2000 and 2014, some of whom ended up in jail. Errors in the system would cause him to report that accounts under employee control were short BBC has reported that some employees even tried to close the gap by reimbursing their homes, or using their own money.

It seems like the nightmare for employees may be over. 39 whose convictions have been overturned are as follows six others who were cleared of wrongdoing back in December. The Post Office also worked on financial compensation for other employees who were caught by the software.

In 2019, the Post Office settled with 555 claimants and paid their damages, and also set up a system to repay other affected employees. Until now, according to BBC, more than 2,400 requests have been made.

Earlier this month the chief executive of the Post Office said Horizon would be replaced with a new, cloud-based solution. In the same speech, he said the Post would work with the government to compensate employees who were affected by Horizons inaccuracies.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson weighed even today, calling the original convictions a terrible injustice.

I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeals to overturn the sentences of the 39 former deputy directors in the Horizon dispute, a terrible injustice which has had a devastating impact on these families for years. Lessons must and will be learned to ensure that this never happens again. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2021

Some employees seem content with just one monetary settlement and their names are being cleared. But now there is also a campaign group calling for a full public inquiry, and some of the people whose names were cleared today have called for those responsible to be held accountable.

BBC reported that the Post Office argued that the errors could not have been the fault of the computer system despite knowing it was not true. There is proof that the legal department of the Post Offices was aware that the software could produce inaccurate results, even before some of the sentences were done. According to BBC, one of the representatives of the Post staff said that the post office easily accepted the loss of life, freedom and common sense for many ordinary people in pursuit of reputation and profit.