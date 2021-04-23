Everyone is watching Chiles Pinera as Congress approves a new pension withdrawal





SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Congress on Friday approved by a large majority a move to allow citizens to withdraw a third tranche of their private pensions to ease the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Photo: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera delivers a speech in Santiago, Chile January 29, 2020. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido / File Photo Lawmakers in the lower house approved the measure with 119 to 17, with 3 abstentions, prompting cheers and applause. Senators greened the movement earlier this week. Earlier, Congress approved two 10% withdrawals from pension pots in July and December, with the help of President Sebastian Pineras coalition members Kili Vamos who challenged the guidelines to vote the initiatives down. The government has long opposed attacks on pensions that represent the backbone of the free market system and the basis for its capital markets, arguing that citizens should rely on its financial assistance packages in the country. She has also warned that a third withdrawal would increase the number of citizens without a pension from 3 million to 5 million and pay would fall by an average of 29 per cent. Proponents say it is necessary because government emergency support is poorly distributed and insufficient. President Pinera must now decide how to respond to the passage of the bill. He faces threats of new social protests like the ones that erupted in the country in October 2019 and are still simmering, and warnings from unions they could launch a general strike in sympathy with hard-pressed Chileans if he does not sign it into law. On Tuesday the government filed an appeal expected to be heard next week in the country’s constitutional court to block the movement, arguing it was unconstitutional as it meant a cost to the public purse that could only be determined by the executive. On Friday, members of the National Renewal party that is part of the ruling coalition wrote an open letter to Pinera urging him to abandon his attempt to block legislation. Of course, the third withdrawal is not what we would like to approve, but in times of emergency, in a pandemic that gives no basis, extraordinary measures are needed, write 15 lawmakers. Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Edited by David Gregorio

