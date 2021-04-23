Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Friday, April 23, 2021

Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 6:45 pm Thirty-six cases of a COVID-19 variant first identified in India have been discovered in Ontario.

Ontario Public Health says most of the cases were discovered through control at airports and borders.

He says six cases were identified through the agency’s genomic surveillance program and all were related to international travel.

The agency says it continues to monitor the variant – known as B.1.617 – and others.

—

5:45 p.m.

Alberta is reporting 1,690 new cases of COVID-19.

Five other people have died from the novel coronavirus.

The province says 549 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 125 are in intensive care.

There are a total of 19,446 active cases in Alberta.

—

4:15 p.m.

Ontario will not lower the eligibility age for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots immediately.

A spokeswoman for the health minister says Ontario has about 337,000 doses left and future deliveries are not expected until next month.

The province says it will continue to provide the vaccine to people aged 40 and over for now.

That’s after new federal guidelines on Friday recommended the vaccine for people 30 and older.

—

3:35 pm

Saskatchewan is reporting 245 new cases of COVID-19.

An additional person has also died from the new coronavirus.

The province says 186 people are in hospital due to illness and 52 of them are in intensive care.

—

3:15 p.m.

New Brunswick is creating secluded hotels where most people traveling to the province will have to stay at their own expense for at least seven days.

A negative test for COVID-19 would allow them to complete a second week of isolation at home.

The rules take effect Saturday at midnight and there are some exceptions for students, truckers and rotation workers.

Health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, bringing the number of active cases to 138.

—

2:30 p.m.

A national advisory panel recommends that people 30 and older can get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to expect an alternative.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization initially recommended a pause in the use of AstraZeneca for people younger than 55 out of a plethora of care following reports of infrequent blood clots.

He says Health Canada issued a safety assessment that showed the benefits of the shootings outweighed the risks, which the committee also assessed.

Although the provinces initially stopped giving AstraZeneca shots to younger people based on the committee’s advice, some have since begun administering it to people over the age of 40, given the current prevalence of COVID-19.

—

2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at a Rexall pharmacy in central Ottawa.

Pharmacist Zaineb Hassan disinfected a spot on Trudeau’s left arm, where the prime minister has an indigenous tattoo, before jokingly asking his wife to hold his right hand while he received the vaccine dose.

Trudeau told the pharmacist that he was “very excited” before Hassan injected the blow into Trudeau’s arm and covered the site with a bandage.

Hassan then gave Grgoire Trudeau her vaccine and told the couple that they may experience muscle aches, fatigue or chills in the next 32 hours, and they should not worry about any of them.

—

1:25 p.m.

Rotation workers in Newfoundland and Labrador are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eastern provincial health authorities have announced an open call for rotating workers, truck drivers, ferry workers and flight crews to register for a strike.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting a new case and 23 reported active cases of COVID-19.

Officials say contact trackers are still trying to determine the source of this new infection.

—

1 afternoon

Non-core travel is being restricted between three regional areas in British Columbia to test and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Attorney General Mike Farnworth, who is also public safety minister, says the new orders are being introduced using the extraordinary powers of the Emergency Program Act.

The government is using the borders of the three health authorities and is banning travel between them for non-essential purposes.

The order takes effect today and expires on May 25th.

—

1 afternoon

All adults living in three areas of Winnipeg are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone aged 18 and over living in Downtown East, Point Douglas South and Inkster East can register for an appointment.

Adults who do not live in those areas but work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible.

Areas are targeted due to the high number of COVID-19 issues and socio-economic factors leading to a greater transmission risk.

—

12:55 pm

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is looking to help India as the country faces a devastating third wave of COVID-19.

Anand says Canada is in contact with India for a number of options that may be on the table to help, and Canada is standing by with fans, personal protective equipment and other items that may be useful.

She notes that she has a personal connection to the country, but on a broader level Canada is prepared to help any country in need.

Anand adds that Canada has bought 2.5 billion PPE items, of which it has received 1.5 billion, so there is PPE that it can share with India and other governments.

—

12:10 pm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster doses for next year, and 30 million the following year.

He says the deal includes the option to add 30 million doses in 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024.

Amplifying shots are expected to be significant as the virus continues to evolve, similar to how the flu stroke changes each year to be effective against the more dominant type.

Trudeau says these triggers will be the latest version of the Pfizer vaccine based on research and testing, and they will help Canada keep the virus under control.

—

12:05 pm

Nova Scotia is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 cases in the Halifax area, which is under almost complete blockade.

In all, Halifax includes five school-based cases identified by health officials late Thursday.

Five other cases have been identified in the eastern health zone along with four in the western zone and two in the northern zone.

The province has a total of 150 active infections.

—

11:35 am

Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A spokesman for Hajdu says the minister received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this morning as she boarded in northern Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau would take their first AstraZeneca photos later in the day in Ottawa

—

11:15 am

Nunavut is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries today.

There are now 37 active cases in the territory, 33 in Iqaluit and four in Kinngait.

Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq says all those infected are in isolation and doing well.

Both Iqaluit and Kinngait are under severe blockade, with all schools, non-core businesses and jobs closed.

So far, 14,915 people in the territory of about 40,000 have had one dose of the Moderna vaccine and 11,940 have had both doses.

—

11:10 am

Quebec is reporting 1,043 new cases of COVID-19 today and another 15 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 27, to 684 and 172 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province says 88,006 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday, for a total of 2,679,907.

Quebec reported a total of 342,688 COVID-19 infections and 10,860 virus-related deaths.

—

10:45 am

Canada’s top public health doctor says there has been an increase of more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since last month, but there are signs that the spread of infections is slowing.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the average number of cases has doubled over the past month, with over 8,400 infections reported daily over the past week.

But Tam says there is reason for hope as the reproduction rate in Canada, which represents how many people are infected by each new case.

She says the move has fallen below the main threshold of one for the first time in a week, which means the broadcast rate is declining.

—

10:30 am

Ontario is reporting 4,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 other virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,257 new cases in Toronto, 1,232 in the Peel Region and 412 in York York.

She also says there are 247 new cases in Ottawa and 224 in the Durham region.

The province says nearly 134,000 people have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since Thursday’s report.

—

10:25 am

Ontario is reporting the first case of a rare blood clot in a person receiving the Oxford-AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine.

The senior provincial doctor says the patient is a man in his 60s who had taken his first dose.

Dr. David Williams says the man has been treated and is recovering at home.

Ontario says it is the fourth case of rare clotting condition in Canada out of more than 1.1 million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses administered nationwide.

—

9:20 am

Pregnant women in Ontario are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says the change is in light of new information showing that women who are pregnant are at high risk of serious illness.

The office of the Minister of Health says that pregnant women are now considered among those with the highest need for shots.

They can now book through the provincial call center at 1-888-999-6488 or through local public health units.

—

