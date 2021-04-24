Coronavirus: Concerns are mounting for Canadians stranded outside in India, Pakistan

TORONTO – As Canada suspends all passenger flights from India and Pakistan following reports of rising COVID-19 cases in those countries, some Canadians are worried about their loved ones stranded abroad.

Simran Bal, the daughter of a man from Toronto who traveled to India for a family emergency, fears her father could be trapped and his life could be endangered due to the pandemic situation there.

There is just a sense of insecurity, anxiety and panic around, Bal told CTV News Channel on Friday.

On Thursday the federal government imposed new flight restrictions banning all incoming commercial and private flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days to curb the rise in virus cases. Passengers entering Canada from abroad must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

Bal and her brother are helping both her mother who works 14 hours a day at a grocery store in Toronto to keep the family business afloat. She said her father is currently safe while he stays in a remote village to avoid some of the deadliest COVID-19 sites, such as New Delhi.

I talked to my cousins ​​who are originally from England and are trapped in the village as well, and honestly they do not see much hope that their only strategy is to wait until the dust is removed, she said.

Bal said her father traveled to India to attend a family funeral. Before leaving, the family discussed whether he should go. She said the decision was not taken lightly as funerals are considered sacred in her culture.

It was the choice between going now, or lifelong repentance, and we immediately started all the processes to make sure he had a safe trip there and followed all the protocols, Bal said.

There was still fear and insecurity to get there, but it was to avoid guilt for a lifetime, she said.

Since the first days of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government has been telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

Bal said that despite the fact that her father could be stuck in the unpredictable future, she agrees with the federal governments’ decision to ban flights from India and Pakistan.

Vharti Rishi is among those Canadians who have boyfriends trapped in India. Her husband and two young daughters intended to go to Toronto and join their mother until their flights were subsequently canceled.

I’m alone here and I want them to be quite dangerous with me there, Rishi said.

Another Canadian, Mit Patel, is worried about his roommate who is also stuck in India after visiting his father who recently suffered a stroke.

It was really hard for them. They were crying yesterday and I just talked to both of them – they were very confused, Patel said.

The new travel measures were made after pressure was raised by provincial leaders, who said not enough was being done to keep coronavirus variants out of the country.

On Friday, India announced the world only highest number of new case days since the pandemic began – 332,730 new cases, an all-time high. The previous daily census was recorded on January 2 in the US, with 300,310 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Variant B.1.617 that promotes widespread infections in India has been detected in several provinces including Alberta, BC, Quebec and Ontario.

At a news conference Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the measures in place are intended to keep Canadians safe.

“It was decided that further steps needed to be taken,” Trudeau said.

There are currently 19,706 Canadians registered in the Overseas Canadian Registration in India and 6,890 Canadians registered in Pakistan, according to the Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

Since enrollment in the service is voluntary, this is not a complete picture of Canadians abroad, nor an indicator of the number of Canadians abroad wishing to stay or leave, according to a statement issued by the GAC.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance abroad should contact the Ottawa Emergency Monitoring and Response Center (+ 1-613-996-8885).

The government says Canadian travelers must register at Registration of Canadians Abroad service and follow social networks to receive the latest updates on the situation, including details on government-facilitated commercial flights to Canada once confirmed.