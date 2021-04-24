Opinion | Why the past follows the battles with Iran





Mr Pahlavi lent the French government more than $ 1 billion to build an enrichment trading facility in France to supply nuclear fuel to power plants in Iran, France, Italy, Belgium and Spain. But that consortium, known as Eurodif, never gave Iran nuclear fuel. In 1979, religious revolutionaries overthrew Mr. Pahlavi. At first, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared that nuclear power was non-Islamic and withdrew from the project. Later, the clerics had a change of mind and asked for fuel, but Eurodif refused to provide it. Eventually, Iran built its own uranium enrichment object in secret. Reports suggest that Iran’s nuclear program was revived in 1984, following an invasion by Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi leader who had his own nuclear weapons program. Eight-year-old bloody war with Iraq kills at least 300,000 Iranians, including many who died a horrific death from chemical weapons. But the international community sided with Saddam Hussein, an outrage the Iranians never forgot. It was during this war that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was formed. Iranian scientists like Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last year, have devoted themselves to developing Iran’s domestic defense. After the end of the Iran-Iraq war, a moderate president, Mohammad Khatami, was elected with promises to improve relations with the West. In 1995, Iran reached an agreement with Conoco, an American oil company, to develop one of its largest oil fields. But the Clinton administration killed the deal by banning almost all US trade and investment in Iran and threatening sanctions against foreign companies that invested there. Iran’s nuclear program is moving forward anyway. In 2002, Iran’s clandestine wealth structure became international news. The international return and US invasion of Iraq the following year shook the Iranian regime. In 2003, Iran agreed to freeze its enrichment business and halted more arms-related development. An Iranian official as well prepared a comprehensive proposal for US-Iran talks on a wide range of issues, including the nuclear program, Iran’s stance on US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, and support for Palestinian terrorist groups. But the Bush administration scoffed at the idea of ​​direct talks and signaled that Iran could be next on its regime change list. Two years later, the Iranians elected a tough president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, as the president who went ahead with Iran’s uranium enrichment program. At the end of the second term of Mr. Bushs in office, Iran was on its way to mastering wealth. Analysts disagree why Iran has been willing to spend so much on a nuclear program that it claims is peaceful. Some see it as a matter of national pride. The more the Americans insisted that Iran lack nuclear technology or even nuclear knowledge, the more the nuclear program became a symbol of self-confidence and resistance to Western imperialism. Others see the program as Iran’s only negotiating tool in trying to lift sanctions, some of which have been in place for decades. Still others believe that the Iranian regime needs a nuclear weapon or at least the option of building it to survive internal unrest and strong geopolitical rivalries. The horrific death of Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, who was ousted with US aid after he gave up his weapons program, serves as a harrowing warning tale. In 2015, the United States and Iran made diplomatic progress after the Obama administration acknowledged that Iran could enrich uranium on its soil if it agreed to vigorous inspections and other measures to ensure its activities remained. peaceful. The deal was wrong, but bought time to test the limits of diplomacy. But in 2018, President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and hit Iran with the most extensive sanctions to date, which have made it difficult for ordinary Iranians to buy medicine and food. As far as those sanctions are concerned, they have not stopped Iran from moving forward on its nuclear program. This suggests that outside forces may slow down the Irans program but not stop it. The only sure way to stop Iran’s nuclear progress is to convince the Iranians that they have more to gain from taking the South African route than the North Korean route.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos