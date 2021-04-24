Yogi briefs PM on steps taken to address Covid-19 | Lucknow news





Lucknow: Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended the virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of various states and briefed him on the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the availability of oxygen and essential medicines for Covid-19 patients .

He updated the Prime Minister on UP Covid-19 statistics, treatment, bed availability and preparations for the spread of vaccination to people over 18 years of age. Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the Center is already providing financial support to UP for infrastructure such as oxygen plants. UP is in a comfortable position in terms of facilities for patients. The CM briefed the Prime Minister on the availability of oxygen and Remdesivir. To increase oxygen availability, we are getting supplies from various plants across the country. We are also liaising directly with vaccine manufacturers to provide sufficient doses for the next phase of vaccination, Singh said.

Later in the day, the CM also held a review meeting with Team 11 to make an assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the state. Officials said oxygen availability at UP, especially in Lucknow, would improve in the coming days as the government is expecting a steady supply of oxygen from Saturday.

Inoculation will continue through the closing weekend and those going for the vaccine dose should not be stopped, the CM said.

An online portal, Oxytracker, was also launched on Friday for CM to monitor oxygen demand, availability and vehicle location in real time. He also thanked the Oxygen Express Center which has started transporting oxygen from one state to another.

Yogi also issued instructions to officials to conduct an oxygen check at all hospitals and said people in isolation at home should be provided with oxygen upon request.

There is no shortage of life-saving medicines like Remdesivir. Medication should be supplied to hospitals in a transparent manner and officials should ensure that all those who really need it have access to it, Yogi said.

Speaking about vaccination for all people over the age of 18 from May 1, CM said the vaccines would be free for all.

To ensure the smooth running of the campaign, a committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna who has a health minister, an MSME minister, an additional chief secretary (health), an additional secretary secretary (finance), and an additional chief secretary (medical education). )), the additional secretary general (MSME) and Dr GN Singh as its members. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos