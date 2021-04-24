International
BC records 1,001 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 other deaths
KP health officials announced on Friday 1,001 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 8,842 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the new coronavirus in BC
A total of 486 people are in hospital, with 160 in intensive care first drop in more than three weeks.
The statement from Henry and Dix urged British Colombians to continue taking precautions to avoid infection.
“We all need to continue our efforts to keep communities safe, protect our loved ones and support the BC healthcare system from the pressures of COVID-19 on it,” he said.
Hospitalizations, which usually lag behind points and falls in new cases, are 61 percent from last Friday, when 425 people were in hospital, with 127 of them in critical care.
However, the number of people in the hospital announced on Friday was lower than on Thursday when 502 people were in the hospital with 161 people in intensive care.
The number of new hospitalizations on Thursday dropped to about 46 patients, dropping significantly from 60 to 70 people who were recently being admitted every day.
The provincial death toll from the disease now stands at 1,554.
Public health is actively monitoring 12,608 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.
Explosions
On Friday, Northern Health announced the explosion of aCOVID-19 at Creek Dawson and County Hospital in the medical hospital unit.
Four patients and one staff member tested positive.
Home Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna, an independent living residence, where 10 residents and one staff member tested positive.
The health authority says one person has died from the disease due to the outbreak.
To date, 1,542,066 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, of which 88,663 are second doses.
60+ plus shot taking, 18+ recording
Columbiansaged British 60 and older who have registered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon start receiving invitations from the province to book their pictures, while anyone aged 18 can now register for the vaccination tire.
The province announced updates for its ageGet vaccinated program in a statement Friday morning.
This means that more than 90,000 residents aged 60 or older will soon receive their vaccination appointments.
This action allows all adults over the age of 18 to record signals of a major jump from age 25 onwards.
British Columbians aged 60+ will receive invitations to book their COVID-19 vaccine. At noon today, persons aged 18+ will be able to register. Each vaccine makes us all safer and brings us closer to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/7ijSs9iVXN pic.twitter.com/nPLxgELiB3
Starting at noon on Friday, anyone in the province aged 18 or over can register for either their first dose of the vaccine in the Internet, by phone at 1-888-838-2323 or in person at a BC Service location.
Once registered, individuals will be contacted when it is their time to book an appointment.
Meanwhile, people born in 1981 or earlier remain eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine through pharmacies and, in some hard-hit areas, special clinics.
Officials have issued a list of 13 community health service areas who have seen the highest rate of COVID-19 cases, which will be given top priority through clinics. Eligibility for those clinics is based on the postal code.
People who want to get the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacy should book their picture at the pharmacy itself. The province provides a list of participating online pharmacies. Pharmacies have limited vaccine supplies.
Now more than ever, our colleagues need your help.
Read the open letter from Dr. Richard Stanwick and
Dr. Ben Williams: https://t.co/FLlByyi4Ei # COVID19IslandHealth pic.twitter.com/A1DOXALWO1
Meanwhile, leading doctors from Island Health have written an open letter on behalf of the health authority asking people in BC to help health workers they say are feeling the pressure of the third wave of the pandemic in the province.
Dr. Richard Stanwick and Dr. Ben Williams wrote that healthcare workers are facing the challenge of caring for patients suffering from COVID-19, but “are pushing to their limits as this pandemic continues.”
They are urging people not to gather inside, avoid all non-essential travel and stay home if they are sick.
“Your efforts to adhere to these principles are a show of support for our front-line workers. And they need all that support more than ever,” the letter reads.
On Friday, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworthrestricted non-essential travel between three regional areas within the province to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Friday’s statement by Henry and Dix reiterated the call for people to adhere to their community to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Now is the time to stay close to home and get vaccinated as soon as you are entitled, to keep yourself safe, your family and your community safe,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]