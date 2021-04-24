International
As Sidhu strikes again against the Captain, the Cong MLA writes to Sonia requesting her intervention
As former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu intensified his attack on CM Amarinder Singh over the issue of dismissal from sacred duties on Friday, a MLA of Congress dismissed a letter addressed to senior congressional command requesting the intervention of party chiefs to restrained Sidhu.
MLA Congressman from Amritsar (West), Dr Raj Kumar Verka, wrote a letter to interim AICC President Sonia Gandhi urging her to intervene and stop Sidhu from coming out publicly against the government that was facing a gigantic challenge to address a situation emerging from the second wave of the Covid pandemic and wheat procurement.
Earlier in the day, Sidhu once again attacked Prime Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds Home’s portfolio, accusing him of evading responsibility in the sacrilege issue.
Is not the issue of sacrilege the main priority for the Minister of Interior? Avoiding liability and making only the Attorney General (AG) a sacrificial ram means that the executive has no supervisory control. Who controls AG? The legal team is just a hostage in this game of changing responsibilities, Sidhu wrote on Twitter on Friday.
This is the first time in the last two days when Sidhu has attacked Amarinder openly. All this while his attack was covered.
Punjab Attorney General Atul Nanda has drawn sharp criticism from all quarters for not being able to defend the SIT investigation into sacrilege and subsequent dismissal cases. The Supreme Court had disrupted the SIT investigations causing an embarrassment to the state government.
Speaking about his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Verka told The Indian Express, I am not making the letter public. It is between the party and me. But I have written to them that the state government is already facing a major challenge from the Covid situation. Then, we have the grain procurement amid the pandemic. Farmers are being rained on and the government should compensate them if there are any losses. In such a situation, Sidhu is coming up with something or something every day. I have asked the high command to intervene, summon him to Delhi and resolve the issue.
Dr Verka said the Sidhus issue had been on fire for a long time and its solution was the need of the hour.
He has been in a hurry to investigate the SIT. The government had taken the sacrilege and subsequent dismissal issues had been investigated. The Supreme Court overturned them. The government can make it be investigated again, but for now the priorities are Covid and procurement. He should be stopped from going down this line. Whatever misunderstandings he has, they need to be cleared up, he said.
Dr Verka, a Dali leader, is the only Congress leader besides Congressman Ravneet Bittu, who has spoken out against Sidhu since launching a tirade. Other leaders have exercised restraint. Party MP Ravneet Bittu had stated on Thursday that Sidhu was a partisan and joined any party that was in power. He had stated that running the government was a collective responsibility of all leaders.
The government is yet to receive an appeal on its next path in the case, but Amarinder has already made it clear that they will go to the Supreme Court against the Supreme Court decision.
The attacks on Amarinder by Sidhu, who was pushed to the edge by the CM, have fueled speculation that he was seeking to oust Congress as the state was maturing on a third political front.
Earlier, Sidhu had raised questions about his government not to bring the issue of sacrilege to a logical conclusion and also sparing the big fish in case of drugs. Sidhu had remained silent for more than a year after his resignation from the Cabinet.
He is back on the surface now, launching a fierce attack on the government and very late on Amarinder. In his last tweet on Wednesday, Sidhu had acquitted the government and the Congress party saying only one person was responsible, not to mention the CM.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]