As Sidhu strikes again against the Captain, the Cong MLA writes to Sonia requesting her intervention

As former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu intensified his attack on CM Amarinder Singh over the issue of dismissal from sacred duties on Friday, a MLA of Congress dismissed a letter addressed to senior congressional command requesting the intervention of party chiefs to restrained Sidhu.

MLA Congressman from Amritsar (West), Dr Raj Kumar Verka, wrote a letter to interim AICC President Sonia Gandhi urging her to intervene and stop Sidhu from coming out publicly against the government that was facing a gigantic challenge to address a situation emerging from the second wave of the Covid pandemic and wheat procurement.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu once again attacked Prime Minister Amarinder Singh, who also holds Home’s portfolio, accusing him of evading responsibility in the sacrilege issue.

Is not the issue of sacrilege the main priority for the Minister of Interior? Avoiding liability and making only the Attorney General (AG) a sacrificial ram means that the executive has no supervisory control. Who controls AG? The legal team is just a hostage in this game of changing responsibilities, Sidhu wrote on Twitter on Friday.

This is the first time in the last two days when Sidhu has attacked Amarinder openly. All this while his attack was covered.

Punjab Attorney General Atul Nanda has drawn sharp criticism from all quarters for not being able to defend the SIT investigation into sacrilege and subsequent dismissal cases. The Supreme Court had disrupted the SIT investigations causing an embarrassment to the state government.

Speaking about his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Verka told The Indian Express, I am not making the letter public. It is between the party and me. But I have written to them that the state government is already facing a major challenge from the Covid situation. Then, we have the grain procurement amid the pandemic. Farmers are being rained on and the government should compensate them if there are any losses. In such a situation, Sidhu is coming up with something or something every day. I have asked the high command to intervene, summon him to Delhi and resolve the issue.

Dr Verka said the Sidhus issue had been on fire for a long time and its solution was the need of the hour.

He has been in a hurry to investigate the SIT. The government had taken the sacrilege and subsequent dismissal issues had been investigated. The Supreme Court overturned them. The government can make it be investigated again, but for now the priorities are Covid and procurement. He should be stopped from going down this line. Whatever misunderstandings he has, they need to be cleared up, he said.

Dr Verka, a Dali leader, is the only Congress leader besides Congressman Ravneet Bittu, who has spoken out against Sidhu since launching a tirade. Other leaders have exercised restraint. Party MP Ravneet Bittu had stated on Thursday that Sidhu was a partisan and joined any party that was in power. He had stated that running the government was a collective responsibility of all leaders.

The government is yet to receive an appeal on its next path in the case, but Amarinder has already made it clear that they will go to the Supreme Court against the Supreme Court decision.

The attacks on Amarinder by Sidhu, who was pushed to the edge by the CM, have fueled speculation that he was seeking to oust Congress as the state was maturing on a third political front.

Earlier, Sidhu had raised questions about his government not to bring the issue of sacrilege to a logical conclusion and also sparing the big fish in case of drugs. Sidhu had remained silent for more than a year after his resignation from the Cabinet.

He is back on the surface now, launching a fierce attack on the government and very late on Amarinder. In his last tweet on Wednesday, Sidhu had acquitted the government and the Congress party saying only one person was responsible, not to mention the CM.