Wang Yi presents five suggestions to the US on bilateral ties





Photo by Wang Yi: CGTN Chinese State Adviser and Foreign Minister Wang Yi communicated on Friday with the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations via video link. Wang said the two heads of state had drawn up the general direction for the development of ties between the two countries. However, US policy towards China has not yet overcome its misunderstanding of China and the country has not found the right way to deal with China. He gave five suggestions to the United States on how to look at China-US relations from a strategic perspective. First, the United States must understand and view China’s development objectively and rationally. Second, the United States must work with China on a new path of peaceful coexistence and profitable cooperation. Third, the United States must respect and tolerate the path and system that China has independently chosen. Fourth, the United States must practice multilateralism in the real sense. Fifth, the United States should not interfere in China’s internal affairs. Chinese wisdom says that “a country that practices hegemony is doomed to fail,” rather than “a country definitely seeks hegemony when it becomes stronger,” according to Wang. He said the future of China-US relations depends on whether the United States can accept China’s peaceful rise and whether it recognizes that the Chinese people have a right to a better life. Noting that democracy is not Coca-Cola that promises the same taste anywhere in the world, Wang said the United States must respect the path and system chosen independently by China. Wang said he hopes the United States will practice true multilateralism. Speaking of Taiwan, Wang stressed that playing the “Taiwan card” is “playing with fire”, urging the United States to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and to honor its commitments under the three joint Sino-US communiqués. . Wang said “genocide” and “forced labor” are big lies fabricated for political motives on issues related to China’s Xinjiang. In response to recent developments in Hong Kong, he said the US side should respect the Chinese government’s efforts to implement the “one country, two systems” principle. China never engages in coercion and opposes coercion from other countries, Wang added. Richard Haass, president of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, hosted the video conference, which drew nearly 500 participants to the United States.

