West Bengal: Negative covid report required for pilots from adult states





West Bengal on Friday made a negative RT-PCR Covid test report mandatory for air travelers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The rule will take effect from 12:00 on April 26. The state is shaking under a steep increase in Covid cases and reported a record 12,876 infections that increased its active load to 74,737. These states join a list that already includes Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. RT-PCR tests should be performed at least 72 hours before departure. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 rose to 10,825 after 59 people underwent respiratory illness within 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin in which the figures are updated until 9am. Of the 59 victims, 17 occurred in Kolkata, 10 in North 24 Parganas, seven in South 24 Paraganas and four each in Howrah and Hooghly. With Kolkata reporting a rapid increase in infections, the KMC on Friday advised all senior societies to turn community halls into safe homes for Covid patients. The civilian body has also regulated telemedicine facilities in coordination with local police stations and the Indian Medical Association. The integrated helpline number is 1800-313-444-222. In addition, there are numerous dedicated contact numbers such as (033) 4090 2929/2219 7202/2241 1255 (for ambulances); (033) 2357 6001 (for telemedicine) and (033) 2286 1212/2286 1313 (KMC Control Room) and 83359 88888 (WhatsApp only) for assisting Covid patients.

