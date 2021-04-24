Federal modeling data suggest slow blockages have slowed the spread of COVID-19

Strict public health measures implemented in several provinces have slowed the rapid spread of COVID-19, according to new modeling data from the Canadian Public Health Agency.

Senior health officials are now urging the provinces to maintain those restrictive policies until the summer to keep the pandemic at a manageable level.

While recent weeks have seen a worrying increase in the number of deaths and hospitalizations as COVID-19 variants wreak havoc, nationwide restrictions and blockages in BC, Ontario and Quebec are already showing results.

The number of cases is counting slowly in most provinces, but data suggests the number of new infections is still rising in Alberta and Manitoba.

The national “rT” theme that conveys the average number of infected people will pass the virus on below. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, called it “a spark of good news.”

If the provinces can keep rT below one, then the number of new cases will continue to decline, she said.

“For the first time in many weeks, the epidemic has fallen from a growth pattern,” Tam said. “We are confident that tightening measures can slow growth where more contagious variants are circulating, but sustainable measures and individual practices are the key to slowing growth.”

While federal modeling suggests there will be a slight acceleration in the number of deaths over the next two weeks due to high loads in some provinces this month short-term forecasts predict there will be a slower increase in the number of cases from now on and 2 May.

The death toll is expected to rise from 23,822 reported Thursday to a height of 24,570 by May 2nd.

The number of new cases will be “brought under control”, said Dr. Howard Njoo, vice president of public health, if the public continues to abide by the blocking rules for the foreseeable future.

LOOK: When can Canadians expect the second dose of AstraZeneca?

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says she is confident there will be enough supply for Canadians who received their first dose of AstraZeneca to receive their second dose during the summer months. 6:46

Keep the lid on until summer: Tam

“There is reason to be hopeful. We are starting to see provinces and territories implementing public health measures and there are positive results. We can see that infection levels are falling,” Njoo said in French.

Modeling suggests that, without these measures, the daily case count would increase to at least 15,000 per day nationwide. If people continue to stay home as much as possible and reduce their social interactions, the number of new daily cases could drop below 5,000 by mid-May.

Tam said the more restrictive measures could be phased out once adults have done at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

A high vaccine intake in the coming months with at least 75 percent of adults taking a dose will help decide whether it will be safe to remove the blockage this summer, she said. The data suggest that at that vaccination rate, hospitalizations will be maintained at a more acceptable level.

“These models give us hope, illustrating that there is a safe way to remove the most restrictive public health measures, such as some jobs and business closures, by this summer, if enough people are vaccinated,” Tamsaid said. calls on all Canadians to take the first hit they are offered.

She said once 20 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 stroke, officials could begin to ease tougher measures.

At the moment when 75 percent of Canadians had one shot and 20 percent had both “if you are careful, you will not be reborn,” she said. But if less than 55 percent of adults get a stroke, there is a chance that hospitalization will increase again in the fall.

A line at a non-essential store in Toronto on April 7, 2021, the day before the last emergency blockade took effect. (Craig Chivers / CBC)

Pointing to the UK where government officials have held blockages even when their accelerated vaccine Tam said experience shows “strong and sustainable measures” are needed to suppress the rapid growth of more contagious variants until vaccines are in place widely.

Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel Garner and Pierre Paul-Hus, the party’s critics of health and procurement, issued a statement blaming the federal government’s vaccine procurement efforts in the third wave.

“We need the government to succeed in their efforts to get vaccines in Canada,” the statement said. “However, their failure to provide vaccines in January and February and their failure to secure the border to prevent the spread of the variants has cost Canadians lives and livelihoods.”

Rempel Garner and Paul-Hus also said recently reported delays in the delivery of vaccine doses by Moderna and Insinuate Serum of India are not “good news” as cases continue to rise and blockages continue in many parts of the country.

The federal government is ordering reinforcements from Pfizer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that while it has been “a very difficult spring”, with case loads doubling over the past month and hospitalizations on the rise, there is “good news” ahead of vaccines.

With 30 percent of all Canadians having had at least one stroke already, another 2 million doses, including the first Johnson & Johnson product group, will arrive next week, he said.

“The situation is critical, but we can and we will beat this third wave again. What we need to do is clear. We need to stay home and avoid personal contact,” Trudeau said.

To keep away from a possible COVID-19 revival in the coming years, Trudeau said the government has signed a contract to buy 35 million booster doses from Pfizernext this year and 30 million more a year later, with the possibility of up to 30 million additional doses.

As health officials observe 75 percent of vaccinations by summer, Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, each received the AstraZeneca stroke at an Ottawa pharmacy to increase the safety of the trust vaccine.

SEE: Trudeau receives the AstraZeneca vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received their vaccines at a pharmacy in central Ottawa on Friday. 3:54

While the vaccine release was effective, it has been the subject of debate in recent weeks with competing recommendations on who should get the vaccine and when. Several provinces including Ontario, where the prime minister lives, lifted age restrictions associated with AstraZeneca this week to allow every 40-year-old to receive a dose.

Modeling data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines have already had their desired effect in younger age groups. The number of COVID-19 cases among people over the age of 80 has dropped significantly from 35 cases per 100,000 in January to less than 5 now.

In indigenous communities, where vaccines have been most prevalent, the number of active cases has dropped from 5,000 in mid-December to less than 1,000.