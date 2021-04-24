At 1.5 lakh, Bengaluru district has the most active Covid-19 cases in India News from Bengaluru







Bengaluru added 16,662 new Covid cases on Friday, bringing the active load of cities to 1,49,624. Pune is a distant second in the country with 1.1 active lakh cases, as of Friday. The active Delhi count is nearly 1 lakh, while in Mumbai, it is 81,174. BENGALURU: While Mumbai and Delhi have entered the top titles, Bengaluru has emerged as the district with the highest number of active cases in the country, slightly less than 1.5 lakh since Friday.Bengaluru added 16,662 new Covid cases on Friday, bringing the active load of cities to 1,49,624. Pune is a distant second in the country with 1.1 active lakh cases, as of Friday. The active Delhi count is nearly 1 lakh, while in Mumbai, it is 81,174. The number of active cases in Bengaluru is higher than all the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka except four states. In fact, Bengaluru alone accounts for close to 70% of active cases across the state, a proportion unlikely to be exceeded by any single district for its state.

Active cases are a more meaningful parameter than total cases when considering the burden on health systems and the level that some of these 10 key regions are reaching is worrying given their small population sizes compared to Mumbai or Delhi and in many cases significantly fewer health care resources than even those two cities.

The large number in Bengaluru sparked calls from public health experts for the establishment of temporary care centers where patients can be stabilized in the early states as any increase in severity could overload city health infrastructure.

Daily cases in the city can reach 25 thousand by May

Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and member of the Covid-19 technical advisory panel said the daily increase in Bengaluru will hit 25,000 cases by 1 May. Even if 5% of them need critical care, our health system will be fully extended.

Rajendra Cholan P, city corporate special health commissioner (BBMP), said 90-92% of Covid patients in Bengaluru are in isolation at home and the challenge is monitoring them. Health experts urged the state government to set up emergency medical centers in places like Palace Mansions and wedding halls for triaging Covid patients who need oxygen support. Once patients stabilize, they can be transferred to Covid hospitals where beds are available, they said.

BBMP is in the process of resuming the distribution of Covid medical kits to patients in need, as was done during the first wave last year. The distribution of medical kits to isolated patients at home stopped when the number of cases dropped in Bengaluru. There is not much demand for Covid Care Centers. In all 12 CCCs, we have only 800 patients, Cholan said.

Cholan claimed that despite the high number of active cases, 80-85% of patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and the main issue before BBMP is providing beds for 5-6% of patients with serious illness.

Based on the case trajectory, Dr Giridhara Babu said, Bengaluru needs a complete blockade only to reduce the number of cases, although it is the last resort. We should not regret it later. Without reducing the total number of cases, we can not redistribute bed capacity to reasonable levels. Along with blockage, we need to increase bed capacity levels. Both need to be done, Babu said.

The need is to increase existing critical care facilities and increase the number of oxygen beds, as oxygen is a medicine, said Dr S Sacchidanand, vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, who is also chair of the Covid-19 committee clinic. of experts. Cases are expected to increase. Currently, the government can increase bed use in private medical colleges from 50% to 80%. It is easier to strengthen the existing system than to create new equipment, he said.

At least 2,000 makeshift ICU beds will be ready in the city in 15 days and 800 of them will have a fan, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos