Korean artist’s Korean War painting to be unveiled on Saturday

Content of the article Renowned Canadian landscape and heritage artist James Keirstead of Kingston recently completed a 24-by-16-inch, oil-based painting of troops by Princess Patricia of the Canadian Light Infantry preparing to fight in the Battle of Kapyong during the Korean War in 1951. The painting was to be unveiled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday at the National War Museum in Ottawa, but concerns COVID-19 canceled the ceremony and it will become a virtual ceremony to be held on Saturday. The painting will be unveiled on site on May 20 at Fort Frontenac. Senator Yonah Martin, the first Canadian of Korean descent to serve in the Canadian Senate and the first Korean-Canadian parliamentarian in Canadian history, was also expected at Friday’s event, which was the 70th anniversary of the battle. Keirstead completed the painting in January. With the blockage, I had a quiet time, so I thought of doing the painting, he said.

Content of the article He said he was not commissioned to do the painting. It was his idea. When you get a commission to do a painting, you have to think, What do they want? he said. Keirstead said he wanted to do the painting in part as a thank you to the Korean Canadian community for the special treatment he receives each year. The painting, captured from a black-and-white photograph, depicts Major George Flint leading Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry troops to battle positions in March of that year a few weeks before the battle. It was one of the most historic battles of the war, Keirstead said in March. The Battle of Kapyong took place between 22 and 25 April 1951, a year before Keirstead arrived in Korea. It was a battle between the United Nations Command mainly troops from Canada, the Royal Australian Regiment and the Royal New Zealand Artillery Regiment and the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army. The PPCLI and the Royal Australian Regiment were the two battalions ahead. As a result of the battle, Canada suffered 10 casualties and 23 were wounded, the Australians lost 32 soldiers while 59 were wounded and three captured. The losses at PVA were much heavier and could include 1,000 killed and many more injured. There were also three American casualties and a dozen wounded and two Zealanders killed and five wounded. Korea is a country that Keirstead, 88, is familiar with. When he was 19, he served with the RCASC (Troop Service) as a driver for the 37 Ambulance Field.

Keirstead saw time on the front lines, including driving his ambulance down into a valley with no lights on to rescue troops during a battle in June 1952. That battle, Keirstead said, resulted in seven PPCLI soldiers being killed and many more wounded after a night patrol became under direct shell fire. Once at home at the age of 21, he joined the Ostonario Provincial Police Kingston detachment, where he served from 1954 to 1965 before becoming a full-time artist. Keirstead, whose painting style involves knives in oils, said the painting has sparked enthusiasm among Korean-born Canadians and those in PPCLI. He said retired PPCLI members are sending him money to cover the cost of the painting. He said his time in the Korean War helped him recall what he wanted to put on the canvas for the Battle of Kapyong. The creation is the Keirsteads' first attempt at painting a war scene. He said he never wanted to paint war scenes as long as his friend and colleague Ted Zuber, a war artist in the Kingston area, was alive. Zuber, also a Korean war veteran, died in 2018. He was 86 years old. Since the photograph was black and white, Keirstead had to remember the colors of the Korean landscape from memory and was inspired by the sunrise and sunset at his property on the Rideau Canal, north of Kingston. Many mornings here, looking across the river, we have this golden glow and I was reminded in Korea of ​​those hills and rice and I had visualized them all in my head, he said. The painting will visit federal government offices before arriving at its eventual home, PPCLI headquarters in Shilo, Man.

