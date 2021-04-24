Local Pakistani and Indian associations support the travel ban

Former President of Kingston’s Pakistan Canada Association welcomes travel ban from his native country and India due to COVID-19 concerns, but Zermaan Khan wonders why the ban did not come earlier and involved more countries, such as Brazil .
Khan said in an interview Friday that all COVID-19 protocols are needed to stop the spread in this country.
I think international traffic should have been probably more restricted at the beginning of the process, said Khan, a sales manager at Drake International in Kingston.
Some countries have done better in this regard. New Zealand, for example, initially made a complete travel block and have come out quite well in retrospect.
Effective midnight on Friday, Canada banned incoming flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as COVID-19 rates are rising there.
Government officials also said travelers from both countries are testing more for COVID-19 than travelers from other countries.
Khan said the travel ban at this time could be more reactionary to high levels in Pakistan and India.
I think we need stronger preventive measures. Of course the welcome thought is always 20/20, but if they are concentrating now and trying to make things happen, I think it is okay, he said.
New tensions are also more rampant in those places with recent peaks.
It seems important that you would like to limit travel, Khan
Deepak Kumar, president of the Kingston India-Canada Association, said the association supports any necessary action taken by the government to keep Canadians safe.
But he worries about Canadians who are now in India and cannot come home until the 30-day ban ends.
People were visiting family for an emergency or whatever, so I’re just wondering what impact that ban will have on those people, said Kumar, marketing director for New York Air Brake in Watertown, NY.
They are Canadian residents and, in some cases, Canadian citizens, so if people are stranded there because of this ban they (the Canadian government) should carefully assess the impact on those people and balance the restrictions.
The ban cannot go on forever.
Kumar said in the coming weeks, the government may reduce the ban to allow Canadian nationals to return from India.
And perhaps adding some additional measures to get them properly considered, he said.
Or, he suggested that travelers be quarantined for a few days at a government-approved hotel.
We know this (COVID-19) is not disappearing, so we need to take care of Canadians and citizens who may be stuck, he said.
Khan said the recent restrictions could result in a layer of prevention in Canada.
If we have already identified some of those visible species here, then they are already here, he said. I do not know how soon you will get out of it.
Khan also wondered why the travel ban from Brazil is not in force.
It needs to be a little more stable, and if you are going to close international travel, then close international travel, he said. At this point, based on how well we are not doing, limiting his blanche card is a better answer right now.
Maybe, but as far as our community is concerned, here in Kingston they (the members of the association) have all been quite vigilant, understanding and in full compliance with all the protocols that have been in play.
Khan said locally the group has not held a single event since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.
He does not believe the travel ban will cause a problem for anyone from Kingston who wants to travel to and from Pakistan.
He may have misplaced some people who may have had plans, but I am not aware of people having official plans as such, he said. But I have not heard a single person express overwhelming concern about this issue.
Khan said some of the 300 local members of the association are extremely concerned about COVID-19 rates and the spread of variants in their country of birth.
Of course, traveling up to Pakistan to visit with family who is not doing well or are ill or suffering from COVID, for example, this is one thing, but also in the country, and it is not just us, all Canadians beyond the board you have to grieve in unfortunate circumstances, he said.
Khan said his family experienced the issue of not gathering to grieve an old man in his family who died in 2020.
Due to the limitations of COVID, we could not get together with the family, we could not grieve as we normally do. It’s worrying locally, but even more so when you know nothing else you can do to make overseas loved ones at this time, he said.
Closer to home, Kahn said he appreciates the work of local first responders, medical staff, public health and government officials in keeping local COVID-19 levels low.
