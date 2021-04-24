Oak Hill Academy recognizes World Book Day





April 23 Celebrates World Book Day. Every new day is an opportunity to read! In a world with endless streams of social media and ever-present technology devices, taking a moment to sit down and read a library book may seem like a lost art. We do everything we can in school to stimulate students' love of reading, but keeping good habits at home is an essential addition to classroom education. Here are some important things to keep in mind as we encourage our children to read more. Find out what students enjoy Even the most fantastic stories have something to teach us. Raising a child will cover the classics, so when they are at home, they should take the time to discover their personal taste in books. Help them explore reading as a hobby rather than reading as homework. Try introducing reluctant readers to something new. Whether it is a well-known fantasy series, a murder mystery, or even artistic fiction on a topic that interests him, there is a book out there for every student. A quick trip to the library offers the perfect opportunity to search for different authors and genres to see what sounds appealing. Start conversations Modern children's books and young adult literature deal with major, major social issues using languages ​​that children can understand. Embrace a challenging topic that encouraged thoughtful reflection and critical thinking. Reading books together can be a great bonding experience for parents and their children, and that bonding does not have to end when the last page is returned. Some of the best educational topics appear in children's literature, so take a moment to help children further develop their ideas by starting conversations about those topics. Learn new things Reading books is an incredibly effective way for children to cultivate their sense of empathy. Look for a diverse fabrication that will expose them to different people and cultures. This will help children learn more about the rest of the world during a period in their lives when they are just realizing their place in it. Whether they are reading a paper book or an ebook or even listening to an audio book, a child's reading time will always be worth it. For more information about the benefits of reading with children, check out this blog post by Director Pacelli.







